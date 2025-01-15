PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON is Coming to The Fabulous Fox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the world-wide smash hit 2.5D musical sensation based on the wildly popular manga (comic book), will launch a North American tour this March with an official opening on March 15 in Austin, TX and in partnership with SXSW (South by SouthWest) that will include a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.



With book, lyrics and direction by Kaori Miura (Musical: The Prince of Tennis, Tokyo Revengers The Musical), choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI, the visually stunning show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together, with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil.



With a mix of action, heartfelt moments, and iconic music, this production sees the manga characters brought to life on stage, in an epic story-telling live show experience guaranteed to wow audiences night after night, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. CT on Friday, January 31. Exclusive presales will be available for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live in the days leading up to Jan 31st through the show’s Official Fan Group. Ticket access and on sale timing may differ in some markets so please visit the venue’s web site for exact on sale information.



“At its very basic, ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ is about 5 girlfriends banding together to fight for what they believe in... that’s timely,” said writer and director Kaori Miura. “Sailor Moon and her fellow guardians are equipped with powers that help them defeat evil and the characters are imbued with the self-determination to have agency and make their own confident decisions. In short, they are the ultimate example of ‘girl power.’”



Comments