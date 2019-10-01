Muny Announces Million Little Stars Fundraising Effort Within Second Century Capital Campaign

Nearly 1.5 years into the public phase of their Second Century Capital Campaign, The Muny announced today a new $1 million fundraising effort within the campaign - A Million Little Stars: Honoring the Legacy of our Youth Performers. This effort will provide a collective opportunity for Muny youth performers, past and present, to aid in ensuring that the next generation of young theatre lovers have the necessary resources to discover and nurture their passion in the arts.



In addition to supporting The Muny's education initiatives, through the Second Century Capital Campaign, A Million Little Stars will assist with extensive renovations to backstage support spaces, the maintenance and upkeep of the aging 11.5-acre campus, and the growth of the theatre's endowment. The campaign will also bolster The Muny's core mission of remaining accessible through its 1,500 free seats and Community Access Program.

"The Muny would not be The Muny without the thousands of youth performers that have played an integral part in our history," said Muny Director of Advancement, Courtney Simms. "This is the perfect time to introduce A Million Little Stars as a way to honor that legacy and further our core mission: accessibility."



"As a parent of a former Muny Kid and Teen, I have witnessed first-hand how truly 'Alone in its Greatness' The Muny is," said A Million Little Stars Co-Chair, Melinda Broadhurst. "This fundraising effort is a 'thank you' to The Muny from current and past youth, and a commitment towards the next century of education."



"With a goal of raising $1 million towards the Second Century Capital Campaign, this fundraising opportunity is truly a team effort," said current Muny parent and A Million Little Stars Co-Chair, Grace Jones. "This is a moment for The Muny's Youth to be centerstage and contribute in their own unique way."



"The youth program sparked my love for musical theatre," said former Muny youth performer and Broadway alumnus, Drew Redington. "The exposure and education from watching true professionals in their craft is something a young artist can only dream of."





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You