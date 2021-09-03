Leach Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

Leach Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2021-22 season. The season will kick off this November with Give 'Em Hell, Harry on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Tickets for all performances will be available on a show-by-show basis. On-sale dates for each show to be announced. Due to uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, season subscription packages will not be available in the 2021-2022 season.

COVID-19 Policies and Procedures:

Leach Theatre will adhere to current Missouri S&T policies and CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing at the time of each performance or event. These policies and guidelines may change throughout the course of the season. Information will be regularly updated on the Leach Theatre website regarding policies for individual events. We ask that patrons and visitors please be prepared for the possibility of a face covering policy or social distancing requirement at any Leach Theatre event. For more information, visit coronavirus.mst.edu

The full lineup is as follows:

Give 'Em Hell, Harry - Sat, 11/13/21

Christmas in Killarney - Wed, 12/8/21

Hamlet's Big Adventure - Sun, 1/23/22

Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass - Fri, 2/11/22

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - Tues, 2/15/22

The Drifters and The Platters - Fri, 4/29/22

Learn more at https://leachtheatre.mst.edu/.