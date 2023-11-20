Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; FREAKY FRIDAY Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jennelle Gilreath Owens - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - The Midnight Company 28%

Adam Pascal - SOLO CABARET - Blue Strawberry 25%

Melody Munitz - THE SCIENCE OF LOVE - Ozark Actors Theatre 16%

Kelly Howe - JUST ONE LOOK - The Midnight Company 13%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Blue Strawberry 10%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Blue Strawberry 5%

Ed Golterman - THE 2 LIVES OF KIEL OPERA HOUSE - Multiple 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

AJ Surrell - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 12%

Jaelyn Hawkins - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 10%

Parker Esse - WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny 10%

Heather Beal/Vivian Watt - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 9%

Michael Hodges - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 8%

Caleb D. Long - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 6%

Mary Mather - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 6%

Luis Salgado - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Josh Rhodes - CHESS - The Muny 5%

Stephanie Kluba & Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 5%

Dena DiGiacinto - A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Christopher Page-Sanders - PIPPIN - COCA 4%

Kirvin Douthit-Boyd - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Sara Rae Womack - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Stefanie Kluba - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 3%

Patty Wilcox - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Ellen Isom - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Danielle Nieves - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 11%

Libby Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 8%

Carol Hodson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 7%

Zachary Phelps - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 7%

Marc W. Vital II - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 6%

Marie Moore - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 5%

Robin McGee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 5%

Brad Musgrove - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Olivia Radle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 4%

Sam Hayes - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 4%

Brad Musgrove - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Eileen Engel & Sarah Gene Dowling - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Leon Dobkowski - SISTER ACT - The Muny 3%

Colleen Michelson - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Brad Musgrove - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Gray Jinks - THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 3%

Fabio Toblini - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Marissa Perry - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 2%

Kayla Dressman - THE MOUSETRAP - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

Dede Ayite - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Tracy Christensen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 1%

Gray Jinks - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Sam Hayes - VIOLET - Overduesiste 1%

Shevare Perry - PIPPIN - COCA 1%

Daryl Harris - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 1%



Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny 26%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 21%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 15%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 13%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 13%

PHOENIX RISING PERFORMANCE SERIES - The Black Rep 11%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ron Himes - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 11%

MacLean Blanner - SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 10%

Jørgen Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

Maggie Burrows - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 9%

Dan Horst - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 9%

Brian McKinley - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 8%

Christy Luster - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 8%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 8%

Luis Selgado - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 4%

Bekah Harbison - VIOLET - Overduesiste 4%

Jean Heil and Liz Enloe - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 3%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

Scott Miller - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 2%

Justin Been - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Blane Pressler - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Scott Miller - NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

Justin Been - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Justin Bean - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lisa Portes - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%

Jessica Johns Kelly - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 10%

Christina Rios - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 8%

Scott Bebout - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 7%

Trish Brown - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 6%

Ken Clark - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 6%

Jacqueline Thompson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 5%

Courtney Ann Schmitt - MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 5%

Steve Bebout - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Robb Davis - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 5%

Geovonday Jones - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 4%

Becks Redman - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

Gary F. Bell - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Hana S. Sharif - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Kristi Papailler - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Alan Knoll - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Hana S Sharif - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Ashleigh Akilah Rucker - THE WOLVES - COCA 1%

Carey Perloff - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Elizabeth Carter - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Dimitri Gann - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Gary Wayne Barker - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Sharon Hunter - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Trish Brown - DOUBT: A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 1%

Rick Duplissie - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%



Best Ensemble

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 13%

TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 9%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 5%

EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 4%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 4%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 3%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 3%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 3%

SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 3%

WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

CHESS - The Muny 2%

A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis 2%

CLUE - STAGES ST. Louis 2%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Jauss - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 14%

John Wylie - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 11%

MacLean Blanner - SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 7%

Diana Enloe/Diane Wingerter - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 6%

Jasmine Williams - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

Sean Savoie - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Bradley Rohlf - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Chris O'Donovan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 4%

Eric Wennlund - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 3%

Jason Lyons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 3%

Herrick Goldman - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Max Demski - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 3%

Shelby Loera - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

Sean Savoie - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Catherine Adams - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Robb Davis - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Jason Lynch - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Xavier Pierce - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

Tyler Duenow - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Jayson M. Lawshee - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 2%

Tyler Duenow - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Jayson Lawshee - PIPPIN - COCA 1%

Robb Davis - MURDER ON THE ORIENTAL RUG - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Jayson Lawshee - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 14%

Tim Clark - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 11%

Steve Shinnenger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 9%

Colin Healey - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 9%

Joseph Dryer - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 7%

Joe Schoen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 7%

Jason DeBord - CHESS - The Muny 5%

Erika Gamez - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Leah Schultz - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 5%

Charlie Alterman - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 5%

Dave Sonneborn - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Mallory Golden - VIOLET - Overduesiste 4%

Leah Schultz - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Joseph Schoen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 3%

Cullen Curth - JERRY'S GIRLS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Dave Sonnenborn - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Sarah Nelson - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Jenna Lee Moore - NINE - New Line Theatre 2%

Joe Schoen - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 1%



Best Musical

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 17%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 8%

EUBIE! - The Black Rep 8%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 7%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 6%

CHESS - The Muny 5%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - THE MUNY 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 4%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

PIPPIN - COCA 2%

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

RAGTIME - Union Avenue Opera 1%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Henegar 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE GAME'S AFOOT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 32%

MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 14%

SPELLS OF THE SEA - Metro Theatre Company 13%

FROM THE GARDEN - Wee Laddie Theatrics 11%

RED CURTAIN RIVALRY - Tesseract Theatre 11%

FEMININE ENERGY - Mustard Seed Theater 10%

THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY - Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble 6%

BRECHTFAST CLUB - ERA 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Allison Crandall - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 14%

Tielere Cheatem - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 11%

Elsa Davinroy - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 8%

Nadja Kapetanovich - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 8%

Robert Crenshaw - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

Laila Hutchinson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 5%

Aaron Fischer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 4%

Jessica Vosk - CHESS - The Muny 3%

De-Rance Blaylock - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

Jeremy Sevelovitz - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Mark Lull - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%

Evann DeBose - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

Brady Wease - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Avery Lux - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Maggie Nold - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Diana DeGarmo - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Scott Moreau - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

J'Kobe Wallace - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

TJ Staten - PIPPIN - COCA 2%

Bryonha Marie - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Josh Hoon Lee - PIPPIN - COCA 2%

Ann Hier Brown - NINE - New Line Theatre 2%

John Riddle - CHESS - The Muny 1%

Sara Sheperd - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 1%

Eileen Engel - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Gabriela Saker - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 10%

Jeremy Schnelt - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 10%

Zoe Vonder Haar - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Ann Hier Brown - FROM THE GARDEN - Wee Laddie Theatrics 5%

Diana DeGarmo Young - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Rhiannon Creighton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 4%

Mark Price - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Ron Himes - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 4%

Dan Wolfe - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 4%

Velma Austin - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 4%

Caitlin Burress (Posthumous) - MURDER ON THE ORIENTAL RUG - R.A.D. Studios 3%

Avery Lux - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Branningan - THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 3%

Mara Bollini - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Velma Austin - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 3%

Athena Comstock - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Charlie Franklin - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Ryan Lawson Maeske - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Guiesseppi Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Brian Slaten - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Stephen Peirick - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Kelvin Roston Jr - TWISTED MELODIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Eric Connors - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

Michael Thanh Tran - SEEDFOLKS - Metro Theatre 1%

Ashley Bauman - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 14%

TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 8%

SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 5%

WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 5%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 5%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 4%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 3%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 3%

THE VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 1%

THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

THE MOUSETRAP - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

TWISTED MELODIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

GLORIA: A LIFE - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

TREEMONISHA - OTSL 51%

THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Union Avenue Opera 49%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Regina Garcia - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%

Tim Kelly - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 9%

Tim Mackabee - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 7%

Kyle Kranes-Rutz - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 6%

Adam Koch - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Tim Jones - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

Lee Savage - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Kristen Robinson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 5%

Ann Beyersdorfer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 4%

Edward E. Haynes, Jr. - CHESS - The Muny 4%

Caleb D. Long - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Margery and Peter Spack - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 3%

Dunsi Dai - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 3%

Caleb D Long - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Kate Rance - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Dominic Emery - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Robb Davis - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Josh Smith - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Robb Davis - PERSEPHONE - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Rob Lippert - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Justin Been - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Robb Davis - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Sara Brown - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Nina Ball - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Ben Roney - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Molina/Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 16%

Jacob Baxley - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 10%

Bethany Gratz - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 9%

Joe Moore - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 8%

Justin Schmitz - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 7%

John Shivers and David Patridge - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 7%

Jacob Baxley - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 6%

Lamar Harris - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 4%

Ryan Day - NINE - New Line Theatre 4%

Bethany Gratz - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Bethany Gratz - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Jacob Baxley - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

T Carlis Roberts - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Nathan A Roberts & Charles Coes - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Jacob Baxley - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Mark Bennett & Charles Coes - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Kareem Deanes - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Keyon Harrold - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

Jim Archuleta - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

Amanda Werre - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Charles Coes & Nathan Roberts - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Christian Kitchens - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

Amanda Werre - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

John “JT” Taylor - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

Amanda Werre - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nadja Kapetanovich - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 10%

Amora Jones - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

Taylor Louderman - CHESS - The Muny 7%

Shelby Ringdahl Cox - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Jack St. John - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 5%

Meredith Aleigha Wells - SISTER ACT - The Muny 4%

Duane Martin Foster - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Marissa Meyers - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 3%

Stephanie Merritt - NINE - New Line Theatre 3%

Dawn Schmid - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

DeAnte Bryant - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 3%

Kimmie Kidd-Booker - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Carol Hodson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%

Avery Lux - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Serdalyer Darden - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

Tafra Perryman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Sharon Hunter - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Jenny Mollet - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Bryce A. Miller - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Joan Landholt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Kanisha Kellum - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Grace Langford - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Caleb Kellehan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%

Brittany Kohl Hester - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

Tyler Eigenscher - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nadja Kapetanovich - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 13%

Ricki Franklin - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 10%

Carmia Imani - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 8%

Lari White - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Jeff Cummings - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Esteban Andres Cruz - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 5%

Sam Hayes - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 4%

Al Alderson - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 3%

Jade Cash - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Sean Seifert - THE VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Laurel Stevenson - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Chauncy Thomas - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 3%

Mark Kelly - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 3%

Christina Rios - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Brian McKinley - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 2%

Michael James Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Mike DePope - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 2%

Tyler Crandall - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 2%

Bryce A. Miller - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Michael Thanh Tran - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Stephen Henley - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Xavier Scott Evans - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Sean Antill - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Christian Kitchens - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 1%

Cassidy Flynn - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 23%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 23%

BIG THE MUSICAL: TYA - STAGES Performing Arts Acadmey; STAGES St. Louis 15%

SPELLS OF THE SEA - Metro Theatre Company 9%

TURN UP! - The Black Rep 8%

MARY POPPINS - Spotlight Theatre 7%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 7%

FRANKIE MUSE FREEMAN - The Black Rep 4%

SEEDFOLKS - Metro Theatre Company 3%

PLAN B3 - The Black Rep 2%

