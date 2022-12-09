Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

LES MISERABLES Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, January 17

Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,'.

Dec. 09, 2022  
LES MISERABLES Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, January 17

Casting for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES, has been announced for the touring production coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre January 17-22.

Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Eponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Eponine.' Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood and David Young.

Tickets for LES MISERABLES at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $27. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. LES MISERABLES is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of LES MISERABLES at the Fabulous Fox run January 17-22. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. There will also be a matinee at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19.

Cameron Mackintosh said, "The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISERABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISERABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISERABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. It is currently on tour in the UK and Ireland, and a new tour of The Netherlands is set for early 2023 with further productions to be announced. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISERABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The LES MISERABLES tour stage management team is led by Jack McLeod with Ryan W. Gardner and Claire Farrokh. The LES MISERABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Previews: MIDNIGHT COMPANY 2023 SEASON at Midnight Company Photo
Previews: MIDNIGHT COMPANY 2023 SEASON at Midnight Company
The Midnight Company announces it 2023 five-show season that includes two world premiere productions. The Season opens on March 1, 2023 with the world premiere production of JUST ONE LOOK based on the life and career of Linda Ronstadt at The Blue Strawberry. Midnight Company continues its season with THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD KELLY at The Kranzberg Black Box  May 4th -20th,  THE YEARS at The Chapel July 13th-29th, and YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at The Blue Strawberry July 26th – August 9th.  Midnight Company closes its season with a production of THE LION IN WINTER at the .ZACK October 5th-21st.
New Jewish Theatre Adds INTO THE WOODS to 2023 Season Photo
New Jewish Theatre Adds INTO THE WOODS to 2023 Season
The New Jewish Theatre will be replacing its planned production of Little Shop of Horrors for December 2023 with the Stephen Sondheim musical Into the Woods. 
College Of Fellows Welcomes New Members Photo
College Of Fellows Welcomes New Members
The College of Fellows of the American Theatre is has announced the investiture of the 2023 class during April at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The College of Fellows originated in 1965 within the American Educational Theatre Association.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; The Muny Leads Favo Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; The Muny Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023Photos: First Look at CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour, Now Extended Through 2023
December 9, 2022

See photos of Champions of Magic, featuring five world-class illusionists. They are continuing their North American tour through 2023, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End.
Garrison Keillor And Company Present A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION Livestream From The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 15Garrison Keillor And Company Present A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION Livestream From The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 15
December 6, 2022

Even if Garrison Keillor fans can't attend the December 15th Prairie Home performance at St. Louis's Fabulous Fox, they can take a break from the holiday whirlwind and tune in to the livestream at 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET).
New Jewish Theatre Adds INTO THE WOODS to 2023 SeasonNew Jewish Theatre Adds INTO THE WOODS to 2023 Season
December 6, 2022

The New Jewish Theatre will be replacing its planned production of Little Shop of Horrors for December 2023 with the Stephen Sondheim musical Into the Woods. 
College Of Fellows Welcomes New MembersCollege Of Fellows Welcomes New Members
December 6, 2022

The College of Fellows of the American Theatre is has announced the investiture of the 2023 class during April at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The College of Fellows originated in 1965 within the American Educational Theatre Association.
JERRY'S GIRLS: THE JERRY HERMAN REVUE To Run At J's Wool Studio Theatre Through December 18JERRY'S GIRLS: THE JERRY HERMAN REVUE To Run At J's Wool Studio Theatre Through December 18
December 1, 2022

The New Jewish Theatre continues its season with Jerry's Girls, a Jerry Herman musical revue from December 1 – December 18.
share