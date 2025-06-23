Interview: Chatting with Heidi Blickenstaff of COME FROM AWAY at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday when The Muny opens their production of Come From Away, actor Heidi Blickenstaff will take center stage in her dual roles as American Airlines Captain Beverley Bass and Gander resident Annette. The uber talented Blickenstaff has originated roles on Broadway in Something Rotten, [title of show], and Jagged Little Pill.

Come From Away is the poignant and heartwarming story of the kind Newfoundlanders that cared for thousands of stranded passengers who were diverted to Gander International Airport on September 11th. This masterpiece of modern musical theatre brims with emotion as it recounts the humanity of the Canadians who welcomed 6,700 strangers into their homes.

“There are many moments in Come From Away reminding us that kindness is important,” says Blickenstaff. “The generosity of spirit that these Newfoundlanders gave to strangers stranded in their town is a lesson that inspires. It makes the audience to want to do nice things for people that they’ve never met.”

Both characters that Blickenstaff plays are based on real people. Flight captain Beverley Bass is a central part of the story. Bass is the glass-ceiling shattering pilot who became the first female captain in American Airlines history.

“Beverley Bass is like a steel magnolia,” says Blickenstaff, “She is strong, capable, and was a trailblazing woman.” Blickenstaff says that Bass had a passion for flying, kept up with her male counterparts, and earned her place in that captain’s chair. “Playing her is such an honor. I get choked up singing her song (Me and the Sky). What she achieved for women is heroic. I hope there are young women in the audience who hear Bass’ story and are inspired by it.”

Me and the Sky is the 11 o'clock anthemic song that tells of Bass’ love of flying and her experiences with American Airlines. It, along with so many of the songs in Come From Away, is filled with goosebump inducing moments. Blickenstaff calls the song a beast. She said, “I have no business getting choked up singing that song because there is no place to breathe or swallow.”

That’s not the only time that Blickenstaff talks about being emotional while rehearsing Come From Away. One of the most poignant moments in the show is when Blickenstaff, as Bass, does a monologue about American Airlines Pilot Charles Burlingame who was a personal friend of Beverley Bass. He was the captain of Flight 77 that was crashed into the pentagon by the hijackers.

“It is so devastating.” Blickenstaff choked back tears, “Beverly knew him and had just seen him at a pub in London. These crew members were connected to many of the people who were lost. This is a beautiful story about community and generosity, but it is also a story about deep loss.”

Blickenstaff is getting the chance to work at The Muny with actors who are close personal friends of hers. She told Broadway World that she, and her fellow cast member Andréa Burns, were in Chicago on September 11, 2001, with the national tour of The Full Monty. “We prayed in a Michigan Avenue church together on 9/11, and now to be doing this show with her is very profound.”

Joining Blickenstaff and Burns in The Muny’s company of Come From Away are St. Louis Theater Circle Winner Adam Heller, Muny veterans John Bolton, Ashley Brown, Alan H. Green, and St. Louisans Abigail Isom, and Zoe Vonder Haar. Making their Muny debuts are Broadway vets Tamika Lawrence, Jason Tam, and Jacob Keith Watson. Trey DeLuna will make his Muny debut while reprising the role he played in the Come From Away national tour. Leah Berry is the standby for the women characters. Spencer Davis Milford serves as dance captain and is the standby for the men.

“To be doing Come From Away with this cast of seasoned professionals is a joy. We are a bit of a trauma bonded supportive family pulling this complicated show together in just a few days. I cannot imagine doing this with any other group of actors,” Blickenstaff gushed.

She is thrilled to finally be performing at what she calls “the crown jewel of regional theaters.” When she was offered the part, she did not hesitate to say yes and come to St. Louis to work at The Muny. “It is a place I’ve always wanted to work,” she said.

“Everybody at The Muny is the loveliest, most professional group of people that I could ever enjoy working with.” She continued, “The process is so fast, like a whirling dervish, and The Muny staff is so friendly and kind. They take such good care of us.”

Come From Away opens at the Muny on Thursday, June 26, 2025, and continues through Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Tickets are available by clicking the link below or visiting the box office in Forest Park.

