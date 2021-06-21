IN THE HEIGHTS Will Be Performed as Part of STAGES' 2022 Season

In celebration of the reopening of live theatre in St. Louis and their 35th Anniversary Season, STAGES St. Louis has announced their 2022 Season will feature the STAGES premiere of the Tony-Award Winning IN THE HEIGHTS, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

IN THE HEIGHTS is a vital and thrilling musical about the American Dream set in the vibrant NYC neighborhood of Washington Heights. Exploring the hopes and dreams of family, community, and more, the production is a perfect fit for the STAGES mission and audience.

Before there was HAMILTON, Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS took Broadway by storm, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. An acclaimed film adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Anthony Ramos, was released this past weekend.

"We are beyond excited about presenting IN THE HEIGHTS at STAGES in 2022. I can't think of a better show to be a part of our first full season at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Everything about this beautiful and melodic musical speaks to the stories that STAGES so loves to tell," said Mosbacher Family Executive Producer Jack Lane.

STAGES St. Louis will announce the remainder of their 2022 Season later this summer. In the meantime, tickets for STAGES 35th Anniversary Season, featuring the fan-favorite production of ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE (August 6 - September 5) and the STAGES premiere of JERSEY BOYS (September 24 - October 24) are on sale now. You can purchase two-show subscriptions or single tickets by visiting their website at StagesStLouis.org or by calling the Box Office at 314.821.2407.

For more information, please follow STAGES on Facebook and Instagram or visit the organization's website.