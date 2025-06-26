HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION and CINDERELLA Headline COCA Summer Rep Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



COCA – Center of Creative Arts concludes its 2024–2025 COC will present two vibrant musical productions, Hadestown: Teen Edition and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition), presented in rotating repertory July 24–27. COCA’s Summer Rep spotlights the range and dedication of its pre-professional musical theatre students as they tackle two contrasting shows in one weekend.

This season’s productions mark a unique artistic opportunity. “Our students have the unique and exciting challenge of rehearsing and performing both musicals in one summer,” said Will Bonfiglio, COCA’s Artistic Director of Theatre. “They also have the added bonus of working with two different creative teams composed of COCA alumni, COCA Artistic Team members, and award-winning national artists.”

Hadestown: Teen Edition by Anaïs Mitchell is a folk opera reimagining of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, woven with the parallel story of Hades and Persephone. Combining American folk traditions with vintage New Orleans jazz, the musical explores the tension between industry and nature, doubt and faith, and fear and love. This production is directed by Grace Austin, with music direction by Khalid McGhee and choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders. Performances will take place on Friday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m. The show includes mature language, sexual themes, depictions of violence, and substance use, and is recommended for ages 10 and up.

COCA will also present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the beloved Tony-nominated musical featuring classic songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” Directed by Shawna Flanigan, with music direction by Dr. Philip A. Woodmore and choreography by Alisa Cooper, this enchanting production will be performed on Thursday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are now available at www.cocastl.org or by contacting the COCA Box Office at 314.561.4873 or boxoffice@cocastl.org. Tickets are $31, with discounted group rates available for parties of 10 or more.

