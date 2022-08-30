HADESTOWN North American Tour is Coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in October

The Hadestown North American Tour is coming to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre October 11-23, 2022.

Beginning October 4, the North American Tour will welcome new principal cast members, including Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, and Hannah Whitley as Eurydice. Chibueze Ihuoma, who launched the tour as a member of the Workers Chorus and assumed the role of Orpheus in June 2022 will continue as Orpheus.

The Fates will be played by Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, Nyla Watson. The Workers Chorus will feature Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Jamari Johnson Williams. Swings for the tour will include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Tickets for HADESTOWN at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $29. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. HADESTOWN is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of HADESTOWN at the Fabulous Fox run October 11-23. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. There will be an evening performance on Sunday, October 16 at 6:30 p.m. and a matinee performance on Thursday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m.

Produced by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy, Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021, as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today. The North American Tour opened at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2021.

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award® and Obie Award® winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy-winning Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available at Hadestown.com/music. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.

BIOGRAPHIES

Nathan Lee Graham (Hermes). Broadway: original casts of The Wild Party, Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Off-Broadway: The View Upstairs (Lucille Lortel nomination), Tarell Alvin McCraney's Wig Out! (Drama League nomination). Regional: The Colored Museum (IRNE Award nomination). Film: Zoolander, Zoolander 2, Sweet Home Alabama, Hitch. TV: "LA TO VEGAS!," "Katy Keene," "WOKE" "Broad City," "The Comeback," "Absolutely Fabulous," "Law & Order SVU," "Scrubs." The 2005 Best Classical Album Grammy Award for Songs of Innocence and of Experience as a soloist. Nathan is a recipient of the HRC Visibility Award. Next up, the new film THEATRE CAMP! @nathanleegraham

Chibueze Ihuoma (Orpheus), he/him, is a Nigerian-American actor, musician, and writer. A 2021 graduate of NYU Tisch (New Studio on Broadway), Chibueze is thrilled to be part of the Hadestown pantheon! He recently was seen in Hangar Theatre's production of Once (Andrej). University credits include Urinetown (Bobby Strong), The Wild Party (Mr. Black), 12 Angry Animals (Juror 3/Bengal Tiger). Biggest thanks to the cast, crew, and creative team for the best support a person could have. For the fam, always. chibuezeihuoma.com. IG: chibreezy7

Maria-Christina Oliveras (Persephone). Broadway: Amelie, Machinal, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway: Here Lies Love (Public), Pretty Filthy (Civilians), Romeo and Juliet (Public), Zorba! (City Center/Encores), Taylor Mac's 24-Decade...(St. Ann's), Parable of the Sower (Public/UTR), After, NYTW, Atlantic, Primary Stages, Clubbed Thumb, EST, among others. Regional: Kiss My Aztec! (Hartford Stage/Berkeley Rep/La Jolla), Soft Power (CTG/Curran), Amelie (CTG/Berkeley Rep), El Huracån (Yale Rep), Macbeth/As You Like It (HVSF), Williamstown, Baltimore Centerstage, Huntington, Long Wharf, Denver Center, Sundance, O'Neill. Selected Film/TV: St. Vincent, Manhattan Nocturne, Vamperifica. "NCIS: NOLA," "The Blacklist," "Law & Order: SVU," "Madame Secretary." B.A.: Yale University, M.F.A.: National Theatre Conservatory. mariachristinaoliveras.com @mcoliveras

Matthew Patrick Quinn (Hades). National Tours: Finding Neverland, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged, Scooby Doo LIVE! Regional: Matilda (Northern Stage), Crazy for You (Pennsylvania Shakespeare), A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder (Engeman), The Addams Family (Gateway), Loch Ness (The REV). Originated several villainous roles for Disney Cruise Line such as Scar, Jafar, and Captain Hook. Endless gratitude for the continuous love and support from my family, Todd Eskin and ATB talent, Benton Whitley and the entire Hadestown team and especially YOU for supporting live theatre. Enjoy the show! Follow me @matthewpatrickquinn

HANNAH WHITLEY (Eurydice) is filled with joy and gratitude to join the Hadestown family for her national tour debut! She was most recently seen in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (The Muny). Endless thanks to Ball State University, Stewart Talent, 111 Media, Stewart/Whitley, and the Hadestown team. To my family, friends, and teachers, thank you for lifting me up. With you it is always spring. Mom, you helped to make my dreams come true. Dad, you are my biggest cheerleader. All glory belongs to God! whitleyhannah.com IG: @whitleyhannah

Dominique Kempf (Fate) is from Buffalo, NY and a SUNY Fredonia alumni. Most recent: 1st National Tour of Tootsie (Suzie, u/s Julie). Regional: Ragtime (Sarah) - Artie Award, West Side Story (Maria), Little Shop of Horrors (Ronnette), First Date (Alison/Lauren/Ida), Avenue Q (Gary Coleman). Thank you mom, dad, family, friends, and God for the endless support and love. IG: neekx0

BELÉN MOYANO (Fate) and her violin are thrilled to be touring the country with this beautiful show. Off-Broadway: Assistants (Players Theatre). Select Regional: American Mariachi (TheatreSquared), The Prince of Egypt, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Tarzan (Tuacahn), In the Heights (Engeman). Bachelor of Music: Utah State University. Curriculum Designer and Executive Podcast Producer of "Edify Justice Advocates." Producer of the radio musical comedy McCobb Mortality Services. Born in Buenos Aires, she's passionate about representation, Spanish language projects and accessible arts education. Gratitude to Jen Waldman, Mike Maixner and Kendra Jo Brook. belenmoyano.com

Nyla Watson (Fate). Cleveland-born, NYC-based. Broadway: Waitress. Off-Broadway: Black No More, Gigantic. National Tours: Wicked, The Color Purple (revival). She attributes her success to her Christian faith, her parents, CGF Talent, and her professional and personal influences. Proud graduate of Baldwin Wallace and NYU - Steinhardt. Thank you to the amazing team of Hadestown and Stewart/Whitley for this amazing opportunity. queennyla.com @brandnewnyla. Acts 4:7-12.