First-Ever 3D and Holographic Web Integration Results in 360° Virtual Tour of COCA's New Facility

The immersive tour brings COCA viewers inside their newly renovated campus, connecting with COCA leadership and artists for an innovative web experience.

COCA's virtual webtour (tour.cocastl.org/) is a first-ever online experience marrying high-quality 360° photographs with photo realistic volumetric 3D holograms. Produced in concert with D.C.-based Avatar Dimension, using advanced Microsoft Volumetric Capture tools, the immersive tour brings COCA viewers inside their newly renovated campus, connecting with COCA leadership and artists for an innovative web experience.

COVID-19 has given the live-entertainment industry monumental challenges, including how to adjust business operations for fewer in-person experiences. COCA, located in St. Louis, partnered with Avatar Dimension, the world's newest volumetric mixed reality studio to explore new ways to engage an increasingly digital and virtual art community via volumetric capture which turns humans and objects into holographic 3D images that look real from any angle.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we had to adapt and reimagine the grand opening of our renovated and expanded campus. We wanted to welcome the community to tour our new spaces virtually, and Avatar Dimension helped us achieve this," said Kelly Pollock, COCA Executive Director. "The virtual webtour provides an immersive tool for our patrons, families, and community to experience our spaces in an interactive way."

"Avatar Dimension is built on decades of experience for leading brands," explains Dennis Bracy, CEO of Avatar Dimension. "Our studio results are realistic and engrossing. For enterprise operations looking for truly innovative ways to have a meaningful effect with their audiences, this is the future."

COCA virtual webtour viewers interact with a 3D hologram of Kelly Pollock, COCA's Executive Director, and Jennifer Wintzer, Artistic Director of Theatre. The volumetric content was captured by Avatar Dimension, and their London based partner, Dimension Studio, provided post and experience development support.

"This website combines high quality volumetric video with 360° photospheric backgrounds that, from our research, is the first of its kind," explains Ben Schwartz, Technical Director/GM of Avatar Dimension, "It's a complex bit of development involving the use of cutting-edge web technologies - with special attention to graphics, compression, and UX - to deliver an experience that works for all users regardless of device or bandwidth.

The COCA webtour is now live and was announced as part of COCA's "Art Leads The Way" virtual grand opening celebration.

