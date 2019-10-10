Fact! Tickets Go On Sale On National Bosses Day For THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY

Dunder Mifflin is opening an office near you! Producers of the sold-out, unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody and Emery Entertainment today announced the North American tour will make a stop in St. Louis at The Grandel Theatre March 4-8, 2020. Show times are Wednesday-Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. & 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $39-$69 and go on sale Wednesday, October 16 at 9 a.m., just in time for National Bosses Day! Tickets can be purchased via MetroTix.com or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111. Tickets will also be available at The Grandel Theatre box office one hour prior to show time.

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show, now coming to a city near you. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans." Original Off-Broadway cast member, Madeline Glenn Thomas, joins the tour cast as everyone's favorite receptionist, Pam.

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic about their third national tour. "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in 10 years," says Tobly McSmith. "The Office! A Musical Parody is now one of the most successful Off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, 'It's been a dream come thru.'"

For more information, visit theofficemusicalparody.com/tour. In addition to the national tour, The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. For more information about the show, visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.





