DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza

Dixie Longate, the fast-talking Tupperware Lady, packed up her catalogues, left her children in an Alabama trailer park and took off-Broadway, the UK & Australia by storm! Emery Entertainment is thrilled to welcome her back to the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza for a multi-week engagement filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, FREE giveaways, audience participation and the most fabulous assortment of Tupperware ever sold on a theatre stage. The show opens October 29 and runs through November 24. Tickets are $50 for performances on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tickets are $60 for performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. All seats are on sale now and may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111. Additionally, tickets will be available at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time. Groups of ten or more should call 314/402-2430 for special rates. Please note this show contains adult content.

Loaded with the most up-to-date products available for purchase, audience members will learn how Dixie became a member of the illustrious #1 Tupperware Seller in the World Club, as she educates her guests on the many alternative uses she has discovered for her plastic products! "Not your grandmother's Tupperware Party!" said NBC's Today Show. The LA Times raved, "I was laughing too hard to breathe!" and NYTheatre.com called her show "Pure theatrical bliss!"

Audiences howl with laughter from her outrageously funny tales, homespun wisdom, audience participation and uses for Tupperware that you never thought possible. The vivacious gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal will leave your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. For more information about Dixie Longate, visit www.dixiestupperwareparty.com.

Playhouse @ Westport Plaza is located at 635 Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights, Missouri and is a venue filling a niche for a variety of Broadway and Off-Broadway entertainment that would otherwise not find its way to the St. Louis area. Programming at the venue is offered at affordable ticket pricing so that anyone can have dinner at one of the many restaurants in the area as well as see a great show. For additional information on upcoming events and to download high resolution photos, please visit www.playhouseatwestport.com.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You