DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Postpones St. Louis Engagement to 2022

Out of the best interests for the health and safety of ticket buyers and their families, DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT shows scheduled to take place between November 1 and December 12, 2021 are being rescheduled to 2022. The previously announced December 11, 2021 date at the Fabulous Fox Theatre has been postponed to December 10, 2022. Current ticket holders for DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT will be honored for the new December 10, 2022 date at the Fox.

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT! Be their guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince.

Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed performers sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.

We invite you to become part of our world...dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT!, presented by Pandora Jewelry.

DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT! runs approximately two hours with intermission and is recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, this production is suggested for ages 6 and up. All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

In addition, this production strives to create a welcome environment for all, but it should be noted that this theatrical concert experience utilizes Broadway-level sound, theatrical lighting and haze, and larger-than-life LED screens for animated visuals, which may affect those with photo- or audio-sensitivities. Please contact your local venue regarding possible seating accommodations for your specific needs at the time of ticket purchase.

For more information visit: www.fabulousfox.com