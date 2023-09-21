Craig Carnelia Joins The Conservatory For The Performing Arts At Stephens College

The Broadway composer/lyricist will teach "acting through song" at the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College.
POPULAR
Broadway composer/lyricist, Craig Carnelia, is teaching "Acting Through Song" as a Guest Artist for the entirety of the fall semester at The Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College.
Throughout Carnelia's esteemed career, he has been nominated for multiple Tony and Drama Desk awards, and is a recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award, the Gilman and Gonzalez-Falla Musical Theater Award, and the Kleban Award.
Craig is the author of "The Reason to Sing: A Guide to Acting While Singing" and is a renowned instructor of some of Broadway's biggest stars, including, but not limited to, Tony Award winners Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit, and Annaleigh Ashford.
In addition to his success as a composer/lyricist, author, and instructor, Craig mentors young writers through the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop, the Dramatists Guild Musical Theatre Fellowship and the Eugene O'Neill Musical Theatre Conference.
The students at the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the legendary, Craig Carnelia.
Learn more about Craig: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5831835/
Videos
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (2/05-2/07)
|WRENS
Prism Theatre Company (9/15-9/24)
|Ben Jones: Let Me Be Frank
Blue Strawberry (10/15-10/15)
|Mamma Mia!
Fox Theatre (2/13-2/18)
|PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL
The Blue Strawberry (9/20-9/23)
|Joe Serafini from Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Blue Strawberry (10/27-10/28)
|The Lion In Winter
.ZACK (10/05-10/21)
|Moulin Rouge!
Fox Theatre (4/30-5/12)
|MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
|Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour at HandleBar!
HandleBar (10/05-10/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You