Craig Carnelia Joins The Conservatory For The Performing Arts At Stephens College

Broadway composer/lyricist, Craig Carnelia, is teaching "Acting Through Song" as a Guest Artist for the entirety of the fall semester at The Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College.

Throughout Carnelia's esteemed career, he has been nominated for multiple Tony and Drama Desk awards, and is a recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award, the Gilman and Gonzalez-Falla Musical Theater Award, and the Kleban Award.

Craig is the author of "The Reason to Sing: A Guide to Acting While Singing" and is a renowned instructor of some of Broadway's biggest stars, including, but not limited to, Tony Award winners Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit, and Annaleigh Ashford.

In addition to his success as a composer/lyricist, author, and instructor, Craig mentors young writers through the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop, the Dramatists Guild Musical Theatre Fellowship and the Eugene O'Neill Musical Theatre Conference.

The students at the Conservatory for the Performing Arts at Stephens College are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the legendary, Craig Carnelia.

Learn more about Craig: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5831835/