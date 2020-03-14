Celtic Woman Postpones Celebration Tour at the Fabulous Fox Theater

Celtic Women has postponed their performances at the Fabulous Fox Theatre:

The current Celtic Woman Celebration Tour has been postponed. First and foremost, the primary concern of the Celtic Woman producers and the Fabulous Fox team is the safety and wellness of our audiences, cast and crew.

We are carefully monitoring developments regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus) and are following the recommendations from the CDC and communicating with local venues regarding what local authorities are advising.

Tickets for our St. Louis date at the Fabulous Fox will be honored at a soon to-be-announced, rescheduled date in 2021. For more information check www.celticwoman.com





