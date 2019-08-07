Brewer Science Celebrates 20-Year Friendship With The Jacques Thibaud String Trio

This year marks the 20th year that Brewer Science has invited the world-renowned musicians from the Jacques Thibaud String Trio to perform in Missouri. To celebrate this long-standing friendship, Brewer Science has expanded the concert series to include guest musicians to perform with the trio for a total of three concerts, bringing world-class chamber music to Rolla, St. Louis, and Columbia, Missouri.

The Chamber Concert Series has the following schedule:

Rolla, MO Concert

August 17, 2019

7:00 p.m. reception; 8:00 p.m. concert

OAT Theatre, at 701 N. Cedar St, Rolla, MO 65401

Tickets: $35

Featuring: The Jacques Thibaud Trio with flutist, Eugenia Zukerman

St. Louis, MO Concert

August 22, 2019

7:30 p.m. concert

Washington University, Pillsbury Theatre, at 560 Trinity Ave, St. Louis, Missouri 63130

Tickets: $20 (Tickets are free for students with valid Student ID)

Featuring: The Jacques Thibaud Trio with concert pianist and Steinway artist, Tao Lin

Columbia, MO Concert

August 23, 2019

7:00 p.m. concert

Odyssey Chamber Music, First Baptist Church at 1112 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

Tickets: $20

Featuring: The Jacques Thibaud Trio with concert pianist and Steinway artist, Tao Lin

The Jacques Thibaud Trio

Prize-winners in the prestigious 1999 Bonn Chamber Music Competition, the Jacques Thibaud String Trio was founded at the Berlin School of Art in 1994. Since then, the ensemble has performed throughout Europe, Japan, and North America, receiving tremendous acclaim from audiences and critics alike. With their charm, youthful exuberance, and astounding virtuosity, the Trio has delighted audiences of all ages in large and small venues. The trio consists of Burkhard Maiss, Hannah Strijbos and Bogdan Jianu.

Tao Lin

Described by critics as possessing "Keen musical intelligence and excellent facility" (Miami Herald), "Joyful virtuosity and stylish musicianship (Gramophone Magazine), as well as "opulent and romantic tone" (Fanfare), Chinese-American concert pianist and Steinway artist Tao Lin has performed in Asia, North America, and Europe. A versatile musician, he is equally at home as soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. Lin is currently an artist faculty member at the Bowdoin International Music Festival and is a visiting professor at Shanghai Normal University School of Music, and co-artistic director of Beaux Arts Chamber Music Series in Naples.

Eugenia Zukerman

In demand from New York to China as an orchestral soloist, chamber musician and recitalist, Eugenia Zukerman has been praised by The New York Times for her performances - "Her musicianship is consummate, her taste immaculate and her stage presence a sheer pleasure." She has enjoyed musical collaborations with Emmanuel Ax, Yo-Yo Ma, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, the Shanghai String Quartet and fellow flutists Jean- Pierre Rampal and James Galway. Zukerman is a true Renaissance woman. While maintaining an international concert calendar with more than thirty performances annually, her multi-faceted career also includes distinguished work as an arts administrator, author, educator, internet entrepreneur, and journalist.

For more information about the concert, please visit https://www.brewerscience.com/jacques-thibaud-string-trio-chamber-music-series/ or contact Loretta Wallis, Corporate Relations Manager, at mwallis@brewerscience.com or (573) 364-0444 ext. 1357.





