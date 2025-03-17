Ballet 314 to Present THE ACCUSED MainStage Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet 314, a local nonprofit professional ballet company, will preent the debut of its new mainstage production, The Accused, premiering on May 31, 2025, at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. This striking program features the world premiere of Lark Ascending, an innovative ASL ballet by William Smith, alongside Robert Poe's evocative works, The Accused and Envy of Angels.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Robert Poe, The Accused brings to life the harrowing story of Tituba, the first woman accused during the infamous Salem Witch Trials. This powerful ballet delves into the devastating consequences of distorted truths and societal hysteria, offering a gripping portrayal of "The Black Witch of Salem."

Complementing this production is the premiere of Lark Ascending, a breathtaking interpretation of George Meredith's poem through dance and American Sign Language, choreographed by William Smith. The evening will also feature Envy of Angels, Robert Poe's exploration of one of humankind's most prevailing fascinations-the afterlife.

"We are thrilled to bring The Accused to the stage," said Artistic Director Robert Poe. "This production not only showcases the extraordinary artistry of our dancers but also highlights powerful storytelling that resonates with audiences in a profound way."

Performances will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. ASL interpretation will be provided during the program. Tickets start at $25 for students and $35 for the general public. Tickets are available through Touhill's box office.

Join in for an extraordinary evening of artistry and storytelling as The Accused makes its grand debut!

Comments