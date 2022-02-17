BWW Review: GOOD PEOPLE at Tower Grove Abbey

Belligerent in Beantown

Margie Walsh doesn't hold back. The central persona of David Lindsay-Abaire's Good People is a no-nonsense woman looking to turn her life around. Constantly in survival mode, Margie's combinative and often politically incorrect temperament often put her in conflict with her boss, landlord, and friends.

Now in production by Stray Dog Theatre, Good People ironically offers very little decency in its presentation of working-class Southies looking to catch a break. At its core is Margie Walsh, a tough-as-nails, blue-collar working mother whose desire to do right by her mentally challenged daughter upends her life. Saddled with unreliable caregivers and always looking for more money, she struggles to keep steady work and make ends meet.

Act One opens with Margie meeting with Stevie, her manager at the Dollar Store. It doesn't go well. Losing her job because of tardiness, she finds herself struggling to cope. Despite explaining that her tardiness stems from caring for her daughter, Margie's pleas to stay on go unanswered.

Escaping from the travails of daily life, Margie plays Bingo with her friends Jean and Dottie, who also happens to be her landlord. Cynical, sarcastic, and blunt, Jean is the only friend Margie can rely on. By contrast, Dottie also finds herself in the same boat, money is always an issue. Despite her affection for her friend, she is serious about collecting her rent on time.

Unemployed and with rent past due, Margie thinks outside the box. Believing that Southies always stick together, she decides to visit Mikey Dillon, a childhood beau who is now a successful Doctor.

Dropping by unexpectedly, she chats with Mikey about her life and their time together. Caught off guard and bewildered, Mike quickly goes on the defensive when he is asked about his success and why he never returns to South Boston.

As act one draws to a close, their nostalgic chat becomes heated when Margie asks Mike for a job. Offering to answer phones or clean the office, she hopes that Mike will offer her a job. Frustrated by Margie's barrage, Mike offers to help her find work. Things become more heated when Mike mentions a birthday party that his wife is throwing him. Seeing an opening, Margie pries her way into an invitation so that she can meet his friends who could help her find work.

Margie is excited about attending the party. After a rough few days, she is anxious to meet people who could help her find work. Her hopes are dashed however when she learns that the party has been canceled because Mikey's daughter is sick.

As the second half opens, Margie begins to stew. Thinking that Mikey's call about the postponed party is a charade to mask his embarrassment about her and his Southie past, she decides to go anyway.

Believing the party is still happening she dons a nice dress and takes the T to Chestnut Hill, an exclusive neighborhood where people from her neck of woods seldom visit.

Arriving at Mikey's she is greeted by Kate, Mikey's African American wife who thinks that Margie is there to pick up the catering. After clearing up the confusion the two begin to chat.

Wanting to be a good host to Margie, who has come a long way, Kate gives her a tour of the house and discusses her life, family, and her relationship with Mikey. Unaware that they previously dated, she is kind to Margie's current situation.

Their polite conversation is disrupted when Mike enters the room and is stunned to see Margie in his home. Irritated, he tries to orchestrate her rapid departure. Thwarted by the kindness of his wife, Mike becomes terse and on edge.

The tension rises as their tête-à-tête turns to issues of race, class, Margie's job search, and Mike's dubious childhood. Angry about how Mike has been talking to her, Margie clears the air, informing Mike of her resentment at his eagerness to get out of South Boston, a situation that has directly affected her current position.

Masterful at speaking her mind and getting under people's skin, Margie recounts some unpleasant aspects about her former paramour's past. Exasperated by Margie's actions, Mikey and his wife ask her to leave. But not before Margie delivers a startling parting shot that threatens to upend Kate and Mike's already troubled marriage.

Propelling the production's tensions is Lavonne Byers. Her intense performance as the defiant and desperate Margie gives the character infinite dimensions as a woman looking to free herself from the weight of caring for her daughter, eking out a living, and confronting her past. Focusing on the gray aspects of the character, Byers' portrayal is charged, controversial, and poignant.

Starring alongside Byers is Stephen Peirick as Mike. Like Byers he layers his character with good and bad personality traits, allowing Mike to develop from a sympathetic individual in act one to a selfish and self-indulgent one in the second. Onstage, his grounded performances provide the perfect counterbalance for Byers' edginess.

Filled with dark comedy and drama, Good People is as rough and tumble as the Boston Southies it depicts. Director Gary F. Bell's production is an emotionally powerful and daring production that uses themes of race, class, gender equality, disability care, and economic equality to resonate with audiences on a deeply personal level.

Perfectly paced and highlighted by a terrific ensemble; Good People is an excellent opener for Stray Dog Theatre's 2022 season.

Good People plays at Tower Grove Abbey through February 26th. For tickets and more information visit https://www.straydogtheatre.org