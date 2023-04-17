Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Award-Winning Local Air Force Band Announces Memorial Day CHRONICLES OF VALOR Concerts, May 22, 24 & 26

These 90-minute concerts feature their 45-member concert band and will honor our nation's fallen, share stories of their sacrifices.

Apr. 17, 2023  

The US Air Force Band of Mid-America (USAFBoMA) will present a series of Memorial Day concerts at the following locations:

- Mon, May 22nd: Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, McKendree University, 7pm (Lebanon, IL)

- Wed, May 24th: Skip Viragh Center for the Arts, Siefert Theatre, 7pm (St. Louis, MO)

- Fri, May 26th: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 7pm (Kirkwood, MO)

These 90-minute concerts feature their 45-member concert band and will honor our nation's fallen, share stories of their sacrifices, and reflect on all that makes us flourish as individuals and as a nation. In addition to marches and patriotic music, other selections will include Broadway tunes, orchestral transcriptions, and solo literature.

Admission to these performances is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Please go to Click Here for all show information.

The Band of Mid-America's rock band "Roots in Blue" and their "Airlifter Brass Ensemble" will also be performing during Scott Air Force Base's Air Show, from 9-11:30am on May 13th and 14th. This is the first Air Show that the base has hosted since 2017 and will feature nine aerial demonstration teams and 17 static aircraft displays. The Air Show runs from 9am to 5pm both days and will be headlined by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron.

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America represents the professionalism and excellence found every day throughout the United States Air Force. All musicians are active-duty airmen stationed at Scott AFB in Illinois. The band recently won the 2022 NATAS Mid-America Regional Emmy for Arts & Entertainment Long Form Content for their "Spirit of the Season" holiday program that was broadcast on over 30 TV stations across the Midwest.

Small ensembles and Air Force representatives are available for interview-related performances to promote these concerts and the Scott Air Force Base Air Show. Please contact marla@marqueemediastl.com to make arrangements.

USAF Band of Mid-America

Organizer of "Chronicles of Valor"

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America is the principal musical ambassador of Headquarters Air Mobility Command. These talented Air Force musicians have had the distinction of performing for Pope John Paul II, Presidents George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter, the Queen of the Netherlands, and hundreds of other US and foreign leaders. The band performs free civic outreach and recruiting concerts for audiences throughout the Midwest, playing more than 400 engagements each year. In its broader travels, the band has performed in New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, the Gulf Coast, Germany, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Barbados, Grenada, Guatemala, Venezuela, Bolivia, and the Azores. Whether recording or performing for live, radio, and television audiences, band members reflect Air Force excellence to millions of people each year.




New Line Theatre Artistic Director Scott Miller Releases 'The ABC's of Acting In Musicals'
​​​​​​​New Line Theatre artistic director Scott Miller continues his popular ABCs of Broadway Musicals series, with a second volume. In 2020, Miller released The ABCs of Broadway Musicals: A Civilian's Guide. The response was so encouraging that Miller has now released The ABCs of Acting in Musicals.
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at The Marcelle Theatre
Michelle Hand is mesmerizing as Heidi, driving nearly all of the play’s dialogue. Her indelible presence is captivating. She enters, introduces herself as Heidi and tells the audience about her mother’s vision to help her pay for college by winning VFW sponsored debates about what the constitution means to her. Throughout the play, Hand steps in and out of character as the adult Heidi, the 15-year-old Heidi, and as herself addressing the audience. As the play unfolds, she unpacks her thoughts on The Constitution, the Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments, and she tackles themes of women’s equality, reproductive rights, sexual assault, domestic abuse, immigration, and the decisions significant legal cases have had on women in the United States. Hand’s outstanding performance and her conviction for presenting Heidi’s dialogue is unforgettable. When she is playing Heidi, she completely disappears into the role and her electric oration of the subject matter is authentic and convincing.
Review: BROKE: THE GAME SHOW SHOW at The Westport Playhouse
Unfortunately, there are a lot of things broke with this production. The scripted part of the show is banal. There are too few laughs. The two songs written, one for each act, are forgettable. In fact, the only memorable thing about the production value of BROKE was the bright kelly green blazer and bold pink tie worn by Myers.
Run Extended for the Third Time: JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Due to audience demand, The Midnight Company has added additional shows of JUST ONE LOOK, starring Kelly Howe as Linda Ronstadt. Howe continues to thrill audiences with her vocal performance singing Ronstadt's songbook.

