2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW St. Louis Awards; FREAKY FRIDAY, CLUE, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Melody Munitz - THE SCIENCE OF LOVE - Ozark Actors Theatre 34%

Jennelle Gilreath Owens - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - The Midnight Company 21%

Adam Pascal - SOLO CABARET - Blue Strawberry 20%

Kelly Howe - JUST ONE LOOK - The Midnight Company 10%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Blue Strawberry 7%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Blue Strawberry 4%

Ed Golterman - THE 2 LIVES OF KIEL OPERA HOUSE - Multiple 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

AJ Surrell - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 13%

Parker Esse - WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny 10%

Jaelyn Hawkins - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 9%

Heather Beal/Vivian Watt - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 9%

Luis Salgado - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 8%

Michael Hodges - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 7%

Caleb D. Long - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 6%

Mary Mather - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 6%

Josh Rhodes - CHESS - The Muny 5%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Stephanie Kluba & Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 4%

Christopher Page-Sanders - PIPPIN - COCA 4%

Sara Rae Womack - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Kirvin Douthit-Boyd - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

Stefanie Kluba - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 3%

Patty Wilcox - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Ellen Isom - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Danielle Nieves - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 9%

Libby Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

Zachary Phelps - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 8%

Brad Musgrove - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 7%

Robin McGee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 6%

Carol Hodson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 6%

Marc W. Vital II - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

Marie Moore - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 5%

Brad Musgrove - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Olivia Radle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 4%

Leon Dobkowski - SISTER ACT - The Muny 3%

Sam Hayes - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Brad Musgrove - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Eileen Engel & Sarah Gene Dowling - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Colleen Michelson - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Fabio Toblini - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Gray Jinks - THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Tracy Christensen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Kayla Dressman - THE MOUSETRAP - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

Marissa Perry - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 2%

Dede Ayite - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Sam Hayes - VIOLET - Overduesiste 1%

Shevare Perry - PIPPIN - COCA 1%

Gray Jinks - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Daryl Harris - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 1%



Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny 25%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 19%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 18%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 13%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 12%

PHOENIX RISING PERFORMANCE SERIES - The Black Rep 11%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ron Himes - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 10%

Jørgen Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 10%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 9%

Maggie Burrows - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 9%

MacLean Blanner - SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 8%

Dan Horst - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 8%

Brian McKinley - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 7%

Christy Luster - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 7%

Luis Selgado - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Bekah Harbison - VIOLET - Overduesiste 4%

Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 4%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

Jean Heil and Liz Enloe - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 3%

Blane Pressler - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Liz Enloe and Jean Heil - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 2%

Scott Miller - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 2%

Justin Been - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Justin Been - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Scott Miller - NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

Justin Bean - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Steve Bebout - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 14%

Lisa Portes - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 12%

Jessica Johns Kelly - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 9%

Christina Rios - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 8%

Trish Brown - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 6%

Ken Clark - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 6%

Jacqueline Thompson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 6%

Courtney Ann Schmitt - MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 5%

Robb Davis - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 4%

Geovonday Jones - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 4%

Becks Redman - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

Alan Knoll - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Gary F. Bell - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Hana S. Sharif - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Kristi Papailler - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 2%

Ashleigh Akilah Rucker - THE WOLVES - COCA 2%

Elizabeth Carter - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Hana S Sharif - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Gary Wayne Barker - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Carey Perloff - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Sharon Hunter - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Sharon Hunter - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Dimitri Gann - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Tim Ocel - SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER - Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis 1%

Rick Duplissie - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%



Best Ensemble

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 12%

TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 9%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 5%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 5%

EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 5%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 4%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 3%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 3%

CHESS - The Muny 3%

SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 3%

CLUE - STAGES ST. Louis 2%

MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 2%

WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 1%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Jauss - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 12%

John Wylie - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 10%

MacLean Blanner - SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 7%

Diana Enloe/Diane Wingerter - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 5%

Sean Savoie - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Herrick Goldman - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Jasmine Williams - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

Chris O'Donovan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 4%

Jason Lyons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 4%

Bradley Rohlf - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Shelby Loera - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 4%

Max Demski - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 4%

Sean Savoie - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Eric Wennlund - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 3%

Jason Lynch - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Catherine Adams - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Robb Davis - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Xavier Pierce - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Tyler Duenow - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Tyler Duenow - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Jayson Lawshee - PIPPIN - COCA 1%

Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 1%

Jayson M. Lawshee - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 1%

Michael Sullivan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

Robb Davis - MURDER ON THE ORIENTAL RUG - R.A.D. Studios 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tim Clark - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 12%

Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 12%

Steve Shinnenger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 8%

Dave Sonneborn - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 8%

Colin Healey - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 7%

Erika Gamez - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 7%

Joe Schoen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 7%

Joseph Dryer - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 6%

Jason DeBord - CHESS - The Muny 6%

Charlie Alterman - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 6%

Leah Schultz - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Mallory Golden - VIOLET - Overduesiste 3%

Sarah Nelson - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 3%

Leah Schultz - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Joseph Schoen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Cullen Curth - JERRY'S GIRLS - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Jenna Lee Moore - NINE - New Line Theatre 2%

Joe Schoen - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 1%



Best Musical

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 15%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 8%

EUBIE! - The Black Rep 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 7%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 6%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - THE MUNY 6%

CHESS - The Muny 5%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

PIPPIN - COCA 2%

RAGTIME - Union Avenue Opera 2%

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Henegar 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE GAME'S AFOOT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 32%

MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 13%

SPELLS OF THE SEA - Metro Theatre Company 13%

RED CURTAIN RIVALRY - Tesseract Theatre 11%

FROM THE GARDEN - Wee Laddie Theatrics 11%

FEMININE ENERGY - Mustard Seed Theater 10%

THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY - Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble 5%

BRECHTFAST CLUB - ERA 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Allison Crandall - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 13%

Tielere Cheatem - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 11%

Elsa Davinroy - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

Nadja Kapetanovich - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 7%

Robert Crenshaw - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 4%

Laila Hutchinson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 4%

Aaron Fischer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 4%

Jessica Vosk - CHESS - The Muny 4%

Evann DeBose - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 3%

De-Rance Blaylock - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

Brady Wease - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Diana DeGarmo - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Jeremy Sevelovitz - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Scott Moreau - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Sara Sheperd - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Mark Lull - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%

Josh Hoon Lee - PIPPIN - COCA 2%

Bryonha Marie - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

J'Kobe Wallace - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

Avery Lux - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Maggie Nold - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Wonu Ogunforowa - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 2%

TJ Staten - PIPPIN - COCA 1%

Ann Hier Brown - NINE - New Line Theatre 1%

John Riddle - CHESS - The Muny 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Gabriela Saker - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 10%

Jeremy Schnelt - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 9%

Zoe Vonder Haar - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Diana DeGarmo Young - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Mark Price - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Ann Hier Brown - FROM THE GARDEN - Wee Laddie Theatrics 4%

Rhiannon Creighton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 4%

Caitlin Burress (Posthumous) - MURDER ON THE ORIENTAL RUG - R.A.D. Studios 4%

Ron Himes - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 4%

Dan Wolfe - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 4%

Velma Austin - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 3%

Avery Lux - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Charlie Franklin - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Velma Austin - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 3%

Samantha Branningan - THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Mara Bollini - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Athena Comstock - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Michael Thanh Tran - SEEDFOLKS - Metro Theatre 2%

Guiesseppi Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Stephen Peirick - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Ryan Lawson Maeske - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Kelvin Roston Jr - TWISTED MELODIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Brian Slaten - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Joneal Joplin - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Eric Connors - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%



Best Play

CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 16%

TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 8%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 8%

SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 4%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 4%

WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 4%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 4%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

THE VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 2%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 1%

THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

THE MOUSETRAP - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

GLORIA: A LIFE - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

TWISTED MELODIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%



Best Production of an Opera

TREEMONISHA - OTSL 50%

THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Union Avenue Opera 50%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Regina Garcia - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 11%

Tim Kelly - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 8%

Tim Mackabee - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 7%

Adam Koch - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Kyle Kranes-Rutz - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 6%

Lee Savage - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Kristen Robinson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 5%

Ann Beyersdorfer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 5%

Tim Jones - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 4%

Edward E. Haynes, Jr. - CHESS - The Muny 4%

Kate Rance - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Caleb D. Long - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

Margery and Peter Spack - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 3%

Dunsi Dai - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 3%

Caleb D Long - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Dominic Emery - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Robb Davis - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Josh Smith - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Ben Roney - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Rob Lippert - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Robb Davis - PERSEPHONE - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Nina Ball - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Justin Been - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Ryan Douglass - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 1%

Sara Brown - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Molina/Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 14%

Bethany Gratz - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 12%

Jacob Baxley - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 9%

John Shivers and David Patridge - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 8%

Joe Moore - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 7%

Justin Schmitz - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 7%

Bethany Gratz - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Jacob Baxley - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 5%

Lamar Harris - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 4%

Ryan Day - NINE - New Line Theatre 4%

Bethany Gratz - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Jacob Baxley - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Jim Archuleta - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

T Carlis Roberts - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Nathan A Roberts & Charles Coes - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Jacob Baxley - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Keyon Harrold - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

Mark Bennett & Charles Coes - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Amanda Werre - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

John “JT” Taylor - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

Kareem Deanes - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Charles Coes & Nathan Roberts - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Kareem Deanes - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 1%

Christian Kitchens - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

Amanda Werre - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amora Jones - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 10%

Nadja Kapetanovich - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 8%

Taylor Louderman - CHESS - The Muny 8%

Meredith Aleigha Wells - SISTER ACT - The Muny 6%

Shelby Ringdahl Cox - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Jack St. John - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 4%

Duane Martin Foster - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

Sharon Hunter - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

Jenny Mollet - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Marissa Meyers - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 3%

Dawn Schmid - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

DeAnte Bryant - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

Stephanie Merritt - NINE - New Line Theatre 2%

Tafra Perryman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Carol Hodson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%

Serdalyer Darden - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

Kimmie Kidd-Booker - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Avery Lux - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Grace Langford - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Bryce A. Miller - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Joan Landholt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Tyler Eigenscher - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 2%

Albert Jennings - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Brittany Kohl Hester - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

Caleb Kellehan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nadja Kapetanovich - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 12%

Ricki Franklin - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 9%

Carmia Imani - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 7%

Lari White - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Jeff Cummings - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Esteban Andres Cruz - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 4%

Sam Hayes - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Mark Kelly - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 3%

Al Alderson - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 3%

Sean Seifert - THE VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Chauncy Thomas - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 3%

Jade Cash - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Laurel Stevenson - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Michael James Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

Christina Rios - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Michael Thanh Tran - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Mike DePope - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 2%

Brian McKinley - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 2%

Xavier Scott Evans - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Stephen Henley - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Bryce A. Miller - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Tyler Crandall - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 2%

Cassidy Flynn - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Sean Antill - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Christian Kitchens - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 24%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 23%

BIG THE MUSICAL: TYA - STAGES Performing Arts Acadmey; STAGES St. Louis 16%

SPELLS OF THE SEA - Metro Theatre Company 9%

TURN UP! - The Black Rep 7%

MARY POPPINS - Spotlight Theatre 6%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 6%

FRANKIE MUSE FREEMAN - The Black Rep 4%

SEEDFOLKS - Metro Theatre Company 3%

PLAN B3 - The Black Rep 2%

