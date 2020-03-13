10th St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Postponed

10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Postponed:

"Because our teen competitors, their families, and our attendees must be of our utmost concern, the April 4th performance of the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition at the Fabulous Fox Theatre is being postponed to a later date. If you already have tickets, please hold on to them and they will be honored when the new date is set.

Our teen competitors have worked very hard to make it to this final round. We had 122 teens compete at the preliminary round, 66 at the semi-final round and now we have 25 finalists in 16 Acts. Our instincts are to uphold the showbiz mantra "The show must go on!" but our concern for loved ones and our "soon-to-love us" patrons means we must reschedule. When the theatre is reopened come back and support our young artists! We can't wait to show you the talented acts that will entertain and inspire you.

Leave the "ghost light" on, we'll be back..."





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You