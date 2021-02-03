Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPACE SWEEPERS, 'Korea's First Space Opera' Comes to Netflix This Month

Set in 2092, Space Sweepers tells the story of a crew on board of The Victory trying to escape the destruction of Earth.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Space Sweepers, a new film known as "Korea's first space opera" is coming to Netflix this month, Hankyoreh reports.

The film is directed by Jo Sung-hee and will star Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin. The film hits Netflix on February 5 in 190 countries.

Set in 2092, Space Sweepers tells the story of a crew on board of The Victory trying to escape the destruction of Earth.

"I first came up with the story in 2009, after a friend told me about space debris," Jo said at a press conference. "I've been tinkering with the screenplay and getting ready for this film for more than a decade now."

Jo told Song about the idea, who immediately took the offer when it was given ten years later.

"When I first heard the idea, I thought it was novel, even shocking. And then when I got the offer ten years later, I made up my mind to take it before I'd even read the script," Song said.

The cast is excited for people around the world to see what Korean sci-fi films can be like.

"People are more familiar with the Hollywood approach to sci-fi, but this is a good example of what Korean cinema can do with the genre," Kim said. "I feel proud that we were able to come together and pull this film off without really knowing anything about [the genre]. I'm looking forward to the Korean sci-fi films that will come out after 'Space Sweepers.'"

Read more on Hankyoreh.


