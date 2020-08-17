Rise in COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Causes Cancellations of Musicals and Performances

The social distancing plan in the Seoul region was raised to Level 2 on Saturday.

The rise of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has caused issues within the culture sector, The Korea Herald reports.

The social distancing plan in the Seoul region was raised to Level 2 on Saturday. Private and public indoor gatherings are restricted to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100.

Theatrical productions are offering 100% refunds, including Mozart! at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, as well as Rent at D-Cube Arts Center, Marie Curie and Murder Ballad.

"Those who do not want to watch the musical can contact the customer service center of each online reservation platform," EMK Musical Company said.

The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra's performance on the first day of Classic Revolution 2020 Beethoven, was canceled. The rest of the program for the music festival has not been confirmed.

The Seoul Arts Center is also cancelling and postponing all performances for the next two weeks. For performances that have not been canceled, capacity is limited to 50%.

Read more on The Korea Herald.

Shows View More South Korea Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You