Video: Watch j-hope Perform 'Killin' It Girl' in New Clip From HOPE ON THE STAGE THE MOVIE

A new clip has been released for j-hope’s concert film j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE. Watch "Killin' It Girl (Solo Version)", the exclusive look at the world premiere live performance of j-hope’s solo single from the tour's two-night encore finale at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium.
Exclusive IMAX previews will debut worldwide Monday, November 3, with worldwide cinema screenings scheduled for Wednesday, November 12 and Saturday, November 15. Tickets are now on sale here.
j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, tracks from j-hope's solo albums, special performances alongside fellow BTS members, and much more.
The film stars j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok), South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer, and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. It also features fellow BTS members Jin and Jung Kook, as well as singer-songwriter/record producer Crush. It is directed by JUNSOO PARK, produced by SE JUN LEE and HYBE MEDIA STUDIO, and distributed globally (except in Japan) by Trafalgar Releasing.
|AMC 34th Street 14
|312 WEST 34TH STREET
|NEW YORK, NY
|10001
|AMC Bay Plaza 13
|2210 BARTOW AVE
|BRONX, NY
|10475
|AMC Clifton Commons 16
|405 ROUTE 3 E
|CLIFTON, NJ
|07014
|AMC Crystal Run 16
|1 GALLERIA DRIVE
|MIDDLETOWN, NY
|10940
|AMC Danbury 16
|4 INTERNATIONAL DR
|DANBURY, CT
|06810
|AMC DINE-IN Staten Island 11
|2655 Richmond Ave
|STATEN ISLAND, NY
|10314
|AMC Empire 25
|234 W 42nd St
|NEW YORK, NY
|10036
|AMC Freehold 14
|101 TROTTERS WAY
|FREEHOLD, NJ
|07728
|AMC Garden State 16
|1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA (RT 4 & 17)
|PARAMUS, NJ
|07652
|AMC Jersey Gardens 20
|651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD
|ELIZABETH, NJ
|07201
|AMC Kips Bay 15
|570 2nd Ave
|NEW YORK, NY
|10016-6307
|AMC Lincoln Square 13
|1998 BROADWAY
|NEW YORK, NY
|10023
|AMC Marquis 16
|100 Quarry Rd
|TRUMBULL, CT
|06611
|AMC Menlo Park 12
|55 PARSONAGE RD- UNIT 390
|EDISON, NJ
|08837
|AMC Monmouth Mall 15
|180 STATE ROUTE 35
|EATONTOWN, NJ
|07724
|AMC New Brunswick 18
|17 US HIGHWAY #1
|NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
|08901
|AMC Palisades 21
|4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE
|WEST NYACK, NY
|10994
|AMC Rockaway 16
|363 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE
|ROCKAWAY, NJ
|07866
|Atlas Park Stm 8
|80-28 Cooper Avenue
|GLENDALE, NY
|11385
|Battery Park Stm 11
|102 North End Ave.
|NEW YORK, NY
|10282
|Cinemark Willowbrook Mall + XD
|360 Willowbrook Mall
|WAYNE, NJ
|07470
|Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX
|2399 Route 1 South
|NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ
|08902
|Essex Crossing & RPX
|115 Delancey St
|NEW YORK, NY
|10002
|Farmingdale Stm 10 & IMAX
|20 Michael Avenue
|FARMINGDALE, NY
|11735
|Hadley Theatre Stm 16
|1000 Corporate CT
|SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
|07080-2425
|Hazlet 12
|2821 Highway 35
|HAZLET, NJ
|07730
|Lynbrook 13 & RPX
|321 Merrick Rd
|LYNBROOK, NY
|11563-2517
|Midway Stm 9
|108-22 Queens Blvd
|FOREST HILLS, NY
|11375
|New Roc Stm 18 IMAX & RPX
|33 Le Count Place
|NEW ROCHELLE, NY
|10801
|Regal Secaucus
|650 Plaza Dr.
|SECAUCUS, NJ
|07094
|Regal Times Square
|247 W. 42nd St.
|NEW YORK, NY
|10036
|Union Square Stm 17
|850 Broadway
|NEW YORK, NY
|10003
|Westbury Stm 12 IMAX & RPX
|7000 Brush Hollow Road
|WESTBURY, NY
|11590
j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a main stage at Lollapalooza. j-hope released a special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 alongside docuseries ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ in March 2024. In March 2025, j-hope released a series of solo singles “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” and “MONA LISA”. In April 2025, j-hope headlined BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as part of his first solo world tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE,’ becoming the first South Korean male artist ever to headline a stadium concert in North America.
BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their music, the band has broken many world records. The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.
