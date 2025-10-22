Video: Watch j-hope Perform 'Killin' It Girl' in New Clip From HOPE ON THE STAGE THE MOVIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new clip has been released for j-hope’s concert film j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE. Watch "Killin' It Girl (Solo Version)", the exclusive look at the world premiere live performance of j-hope’s solo single from the tour's two-night encore finale at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium.

Exclusive IMAX previews will debut worldwide Monday, November 3, with worldwide cinema screenings scheduled for Wednesday, November 12 and Saturday, November 15. Tickets are now on sale here.

j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, tracks from j-hope's solo albums, special performances alongside fellow BTS members, and much more.

The film stars j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok), South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer, and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. It also features fellow BTS members Jin and Jung Kook, as well as singer-songwriter/record producer Crush. It is directed by JUNSOO PARK, produced by SE JUN LEE and HYBE MEDIA STUDIO, and distributed globally (except in Japan) by Trafalgar Releasing.

j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE Theaters

ABOUT j-hope:

j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a main stage at Lollapalooza. j-hope released a special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 alongside docuseries ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ in March 2024. In March 2025, j-hope released a series of solo singles “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” and “MONA LISA”. In April 2025, j-hope headlined BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as part of his first solo world tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE,’ becoming the first South Korean male artist ever to headline a stadium concert in North America.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their music, the band has broken many world records. The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.