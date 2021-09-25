OKI Comes to Haneul Round Theater in October

Oki comes to Haneul Round Theater next month! Performances run 5-10 October.

Live instruments and singing in fusion Korean music tell the story of a blind girl Oki's life. Oki is making a Braille book out of the story of a Korean mythical princess Baridegi for her mom who cannot leave her sickbed, wishing her mom would recover before the book is complete. This barrier-free piece of Korean musical theater had its rerun for 5 consecutive years, acclaimed for its refined portrayal of the role and significance of the disabled in arts. The performance of disabled actors will be accompanied by a commentary and sign language interpretation for a more accessible viewing experience.

Learn more at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=265984.

Crew:

Playwright: Lee Bo-ram

Composer: Min So-yun

Director: Kim Ji-won