Eunji Lim Stars in FIRST DAUGHTERS in Daehakro, Seoul

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eunji Lim is coming to Daehakro in Hyehwa, Center of Theatre in Seoul, to join 'First Daughters' as Sang-Gye, a critical role in the play. The play 'First Daughters', originally written by Setsuko Shinoda, a Japanese Writer, tells a story about 'Care' between first daughters and mothers in the aging society of Radakh and Japan. The play takes place in Daehakro Arts Center, one of the Best Theaters in Korea. This story will resonate with Korean society where the elderly population is increasing rapidly, becoming a significant issue in Korean culture.

"Lim takes the stage as Sang-Gye who holds the principal key of the play, showing her charismatic and deep layered emotions and struggles. She will captivate audiences, showing another level of crafts with her versatile talents. She'll even stand as a puppeteer in the play," Jung Kim(Theatre Critic) said.

Sang-Gye lives in the town of Radakh with her family and neighborhood, and Yoriko(Jin-Kyung Lee), a doctor, comes to the village as a doctor. When the new medical system Yorkiko brought in from Japan scratches the problem of the town, Sang-Gye conflicts with the system she has believed in her whole life, and it makes her decide she must confront her, to protect what she trusts and the faith she and her loved one own.

"It is the story of how we are going to live together, build our society, protect our dignity as humans, and satisfy everyone's rights," Lim said. "I am so honored to be part of this production in Seoul, where we can give questions and contemplations of our society to Korean audiences, and I hope this story will broaden the stage internationally."

This production is produced by Project Island, one of the leading Theatre Companies in Korea, collaborating with Award-Winning actors, such as Eunji Lim, and led by Award-Winning Director, Jihye Seo. Their productions include acclaimed and award-winning productions such as 'Island', 'The Story of The Ordinary Madness', and more.

Eunji Lim is an Award-Winning Actor and Artist based in New York City & Seoul, originally from Korea. She is the Founder of DREAMA, a Singer, Dancer, Writer, and Educator. She graduated and received her MFA in Acting from Actors Studio Drama School. Her acclaimed credits include The Maids(Won BEST PERFORMANCE at Asian Arts Awards in Edinburgh Festival Fringe); Wild Goose Dreams at SpeakEasy Stage; Doña Mañana by People's Theatre Project; Specially Processed American Me; Dimes Square; and more. She also starred in various projects in NYC on venues such as NYTW, Whitney Museum, Dixon Place, and more. www.eunjilim.com

Comments