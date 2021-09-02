People's Theatre Project to Return to the Stage With the World Premiere of DOÑA MAÑANA

People's Theatre Project, the largest performing arts organization based in Washington Heights and Inwood, has announced a full season of in-person events. The season will open with the world premiere of Doña Mañana, the final chapter in a theatrical trilogy investigating and celebrating the immigrant experience. The play, created and performed by The PTP Company, will premiere on the weekend of September 17-19 at The Riverside Theatre.

Doña Mañana is set in the year 3050. A group of immigrants have sparked revolution in the Nation, a dystopia where assimilation was forced. Hearing the collective voice of the people, Doña Mañana-one of the revolutionaries and now the first female, Afro-Latina president-and her team set out on a quest to dismantle the system and bring full liberation to the people.

Following the premiere at The Riverside Theatre, the production will tour throughout New York City from October 18 through December 3, 2021.

Directed by Zafi Dimitropoulou Del Angel and assistant directed by Joshwald Martínez-Peralta, Doña Mañana will feature Reyna Bonaparte, Mayelin Annet Geraldino, Eunji Lim, Chuk Obasi, Journey Peters, Vida Tayebati, and understudies Cynthia Lizardo, and Travis Raeburn. The play features original music by Darian Donovan Thomas. This production's Stage Manager is Alyssa Rios, with Costume Design by Gylanni Carrington, Scenic Design by José Noel, and Lighting Design by Duncan Davies.

About People's Theatre Project

People's Theatre Project (PTP) creates ensemble-based devised theatre with Latinx, Black, and immigrant communities of color to build an antiracist world and strengthen the movement for social justice.

PTP is committed to working immigrant communities of color in New York City and beyond. White supremacy claims that our lives have no value and we do not deserve representation in our society. PTP aims to flip that false, destructive narrative by bringing immigrants center stage. Through an intentional programmatic cycle, PTP participants, artists, and audiences deepen their sense of power and strengthen their connection to community, reimagining and building a more equitable world.