2020 Lively Cultural Property Hwatong Concert Comes to the Sky Theater

Hwatong Concert-The Joy of Communicating with Old Paintings premiered in 2011 and has been continuing for 9 years.

The performance takes place at Sky Theater on November 7.

Summary

Theme 1 Animals Sing and Dance

Barking Dog, Scratching Dog, Hwangmyo Nongjeop, Cicada, Yueumdo

Theme 2 Old paintings: Do something really weird

Self-portrait (Kang Se-hwang), portrait, dashingdo

Theme 3 spring blooms: boss theme is also dry

combustion dapcheong, sasijangchun, wolha Jung

Cast and crew

Commentary: Chul-Joo Son (Art Critic), Performance: Korean Traditional Music Chamber Music Yeomin

Singers: Suk-Hyun Kang, Screamer: Cho-Rong Jeong, Taekkyeon: Glow Entertainment

Learn more at https://www.ntok.go.kr/kr/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=265803.

