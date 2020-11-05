2020 Lively Cultural Property Hwatong Concert Comes to the Sky Theater
The performance takes place on November 7.
Hwatong Concert-The Joy of Communicating with Old Paintings premiered in 2011 and has been continuing for 9 years.
Summary
Theme 1 Animals Sing and Dance
Barking Dog, Scratching Dog, Hwangmyo Nongjeop, Cicada, Yueumdo
Theme 2 Old paintings: Do something really weird
Self-portrait (Kang Se-hwang), portrait, dashingdo
Theme 3 spring blooms: boss theme is also dry
combustion dapcheong, sasijangchun, wolha Jung
Cast and crew
Commentary: Chul-Joo Son (Art Critic), Performance: Korean Traditional Music Chamber Music Yeomin
Singers: Suk-Hyun Kang, Screamer: Cho-Rong Jeong, Taekkyeon: Glow Entertainment
Learn more at https://www.ntok.go.kr/kr/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=265803.