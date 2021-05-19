Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Unbound Collective Will Perform IT NEVER CHANGES TO STOP This Month

Performances will take place on May 28 and 29, 2021.

May. 19, 2021  
Back by popular demand, Unbound Collective will present IT NEVER CHANGES TO STOP at Tradesman Brewing Company.

It Never Changes To Stop, a contemporary dance performance created by four female choreographers, premiered in October 2020, and is set on Charleston's professional summer ballet company, Unbound Ballet Project.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.crystalwellman.com/.

The Unbound Ballet Project began as a way for professional dancer, teacher and choreographer Crystal Wellman to explore new artistic opportunities while also employing her friends and fellow dancers in the off-season. UBP uses non-traditional spaces and incorporates the unique aspects of those spaces into the theme of the choreography. Wellman creates and plans all aspects of the performances and relies on friends and dance lovers to fund these events.


