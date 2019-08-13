The Doobie Brothers will play the Peace Center on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

The Doobie Brothers have been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for more than four decades.

Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes" lead a catalog of unforgettable songs that includes "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles, 16 top 40 hits, and four Grammy Awards.

Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection, Toulouse Street, the Doobies have three multi-platinum, seven platinum, and 14 gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies - a rare "diamond record." Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.

Tickets for the Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. performance by The Doobie Brothers are $75-$95 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

