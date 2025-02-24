THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Comes to Charleston Gaillard Center Presents In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on October 5, 2025. 21st Century Artists has presented the ultimate ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over 20 years.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”

Come dance, come sing, and have the time of your life!

Not featuring the original singers, but you would never know it! If you enjoyed “Mamma Mia,” you will love “The Concert.”

“The Concert” is not affiliated with the original ABBA group or “Mamma Mia.”

Tickets on sale Friday, February 28, at 11:00 am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at jdacy@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 718-6797.

