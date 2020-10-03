Spartanburg Philharmonic Presents LUDWIG: HEROES & REVOLUTION

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Experience the Spartanburg Philharmonic in an entirely new way as they take you online and onstage for an incredible concert experience.

Join the Spartanburg Philharmonic online as they embark on a sublime musical journey through the sweeping, often turbulent emotions found in some of classical music's most revolutionary and heroic works.

Program:

Saint-Georges, Symphony no. 1, II. Andante

Roumain, String Quartet no. 5, Rosa Parks, III. Klap Ur Handz

Beethoven, Symphony no. 3, Eroica

Classical Conversations with Spartanburg Philharmonic Music Director, Stefan Sanders will be included with the online concert.

The concert begins with a piece by renaissance-man and composer, Le Chevalier Saint-Georges. His Symphony no. 1, II. Andante brings his prowess as a fencer to bear as the thrust and parry of the strings adds depth to his graceful and understated score and brings to mind classic duels fought by the famed Musketeers of the French Revolution.

Then, from the revolutionary to the heroic, Roumain's String Quartet no. 5 captures both in a rousing and uplifting sweep of strings and percussion that pays homage to one of history's bravest women - Rosa Parks.

For the final piece, Beethoven' brash and bold Eroica Symphony, we honor classical music's greatest composer by celebrating his 250th Birthday as well as his masterful symphonies that revolutionized classical music and responded to social change.

Learn more and buy an online pass at https://www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org/events/ludwig.

