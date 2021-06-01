South Carolina Stingrays and North Charleston Coliseum to Hold Community Food Drive at This Week's Games

The South Carolina Stingrays and the North Charleston Coliseum will hold a community food drive at this week's home games on Tuesday, June 1 and Saturday, June 5.

Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items and drop them off in the collections bins in the lobby as they enter the Coliseum. Items in special need include peanut butter, diapers, canned chicken and canned tuna. All food will be donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank to help fight hunger in the Lowcountry.

Along with the South Carolina Stingrays and North Charleston Coliseum, the food drive is sponsored by Centerplate, a Sodexo Company (North Charleston Coliseum food and beverage management company).

"We are happy to stand with our North Charleston Coliseum partners to help fight hunger in our community," said Rob Concannon, South Carolina Stingrays President. "We know our fans will step up and support the wonderful work that the Lowcountry Food Bank does in North Charleston and the entire Lowcountry."

In addition to the food drive, the June 5 game is also Fan Appreciation Night. The first 1,500 guests will receive a Stingrays player bobble head.

The Tuesday, June 1 game is at 7:05 PM with doors opening at 6:05 PM. The Saturday, June 5 game starts at 6:05 PM and doors open at 5:05 PM. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, at the Coliseum Advance Ticket Office (Wednesdays and Friday 11AM - 3PM) and two hours prior to game time.

Learn more at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or www.StingraysHockey.com.