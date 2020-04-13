North Charleston POPS! Presents A Virtual Concert on April 18

The North Charleston POPS! will present a Virtual Concert to uplift the spirits of the Lowcountry on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM. The short concert, conducted by Maestro Nick Palmer, will feature all the members of the North Charleston POPS! orchestra, performing two familiar and highly emotional works in this virtual presentation.

The concert is produced by Janton Barrineau in collaboration with Windsor House Studio of Cathedral Church in North Charleston. Each musician has recorded their instrument or voice individually from their own homes. As part of the concert presentation, vocalist Christal Heyward will be featured on a soulful rendition of Amazing Grace.

"The members of the North Charleston POPS! have missed being able to play for our audience! We wanted to share music with the community to inspire hope during these unusual times and are grateful to Windsor House Studio for making this concert possible. We look forward to being back on the stage in the not-too-distant future!" remarked Nick Palmer, Music Director of the North Charleston POPS!.

The concert will be live-streamed on the following link: https://wearecathedral.com/livestream/

Additional information about the North Charleston POPS! can be found at www.NorthCharlestonPOPS.com





