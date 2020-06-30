North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office Re-Opens July 8

The North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office will re-open to the public on Wednesday, July 8 with limited days and hours of service. The office will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM.

To ensure the safety for all, we ask that guests visiting the ticket office observe social distancing of 6 feet or more while waiting in line. Face coverings are strongly recommended. Please avoid visiting if sick.

Guests who purchased tickets from the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office for rescheduled or cancelled shows may obtain a refund starting July 8. The deadline to obtain a refund is August 7.

For more information regarding tickets for North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center events, please email AccountManager@NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com or call (843) 202-ARTS (2787).

