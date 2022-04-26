Michael Bublé Comes to North Charleston Coliseum in August

The Grammy winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer Michael Bublé will be back on the road with his brand new "Higher" tour and is coming to NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM on August 14. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

The 27- city US tour, announced by national tour promoter Beaver Productions, includes stops at NYC's Madison Square Garden on August 18 and LA's Crypto.com Arena on September 23. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM.

Bublé's previous global tour which ended in 2021 spanned across 25 countries worldwide and included 61 sold out US shows alone and a collective audience of well over 800,000 fans. His just released new studio album Higher is his 9th Top 10 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart.

With unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, r & b and comedy, it's no wonder that when Michael Bublé gets to town, the party begins. You don't want to miss it!

And for Mother's Day (it's coming up!), what better gift than a pair of tickets to Michael Bublé's Higher show.