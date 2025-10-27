Larrry The Cable Guy To Bring GIT-R-DONE Tour To North Charleston PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Larry The Cable Guy’s Git-R-Done Tour is heading to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner, and one of the top comedians in the country. He continues to tour across the United States and has his own line of merchandise. Larry is also the founder of The Git-R-Done Foundation—named after his signature catchphrase—which has donated more than $8.1 million to various charities.

Later in 2025, Larry will release a brand-new comedy special featuring all new material. His last special, Remain Seated, is currently streaming on Netflix. He also appeared on the hit FOX show The Masked Singer, where he showed off his vocal talents as the character “Baby.” Larry’s previous Netflix special with Jeff Foxworthy, We’ve Been Thinking, remains a fan favorite. In addition, he has the comedy channel Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup on SiriusXM, which highlights the best in great American comedy.

Larry starred in Jingle All The Way 2 for FOX Home Entertainment. Other recent film credits include A Madea Christmas, Tooth Fairy 2 (2012), Witless Protection (2008), Delta Farce (2007), and his first feature, Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006), which sold over one million copies on DVD in its first week of release.

Larry is the voice of the beloved Mater in Disney/Pixar’s Cars franchise. Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011) both opened at number one at the box office and have grossed over $1 billion worldwide. He returned as Mater in Cars 3 (2017) and the Disney+ series Cars on the Road.

He also hosted Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy on History for three seasons. The show was a ratings success, taking viewers behind the scenes of unique American lifestyles, jobs, and cultural experiences. The series was recently licensed by AXS TV. Larry also starred in the CMT animated show Bounty Hunters, reuniting with Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall.

In early 2012, Them Idiots Whirled Tour—featuring Larry, Jeff Foxworthy, and Bill Engvall—aired on CMT and debuted at number one on the Billboard Comedy Charts. On July 4, 2009, Larry performed for over 50,000 fans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The resulting special, Tailgate Party, aired on Comedy Central and became a top-selling DVD and CD, both debuting at number one on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

Larry executive produced and starred in The Comedy Central Roast of Larry the Cable Guy, which premiered on March 15, 2009. The episode attracted 4.1 million viewers and remains one of the highest-rated roasts in the network’s history. He also produced and hosted three successful holiday variety specials for VH1 and CMT.

Larry rose to stardom with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, alongside Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall. The tour grossed over $15 million and led to several hit specials, including Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie, which became Comedy Central’s highest-rated movie at the time and sold more than four million DVDs. Its sequel, Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again, sold over three million copies, and Blue Collar Comedy Tour: One for the Road premiered in 2006 to strong ratings and a Grammy nomination for its soundtrack.

His debut comedy album Lord, I Apologize (2001) achieved gold status and spent fifteen weeks at number one on the Billboard Comedy Charts. His follow-up DVD Git-R-Done sold over one million copies and was certified platinum. The Right to Bare Arms debuted at number one across multiple charts, including Comedy, Country, and the Billboard Top 200—making history as the first comedy album to top the Country Chart. It also earned a Grammy nomination and gold certification. Morning Constitutions and A Very Larry Christmas were also chart-topping releases, with the latter achieving platinum status.

Larry was Billboard’s 2005 Comedy Artist of the Year and won the 2006 Comedy Album of the Year and Top Comedy Tour awards. His bestselling book Git-R-Done (2005) debuted at #26 on the New York Times bestseller list. He appeared on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list in 2006, 2007, 2011, and 2012.