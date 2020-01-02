Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band Will Play North Charleston Coliseum

Charleston, the wait is over. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at North Charleston Coliseum for one night only, THURSDAY April 16 at 8pm, as part of Jimmy Buffett's Slack Tide Tour 2020.

Local Parrotheads won't want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.

"We are so excited to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to North Charleston," said Frank Lapsley, General Manager of North Charleston Coliseum. "Nobody throws a party like Jimmy Buffett and his concert promises to be the biggest party of 2020!"

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. The long-awaited Margaritaville musical played on Broadway in New York, and features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Volcano," "Fins," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. The original Broadway cast recording of the musical was recently released.

Now, Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville is touring nationwide. The road production of the Broadway musical kicked off at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, on September 29, and will head to over 35 cities across the U.S. in the first year.

"This talented cast has been hand-selected to share and celebrate the story, music and lifestyle of this show on its first national tour," said Jimmy. "I am thrilled that this group of performers will transform theaters into Margaritaville each evening. Margaritaville started out as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there, and get your mind on island time."

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.





