ITZHAK Will Screen For Free at The Peace Center

The Peace Center will present a FREE screening of the documentary film Itzhak on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Alison Chernick's enchanting documentary Itzhak - a 2019 Grammy Award nominee for Best Music Film - looks beyond sublime musician Itzhak Perlman to see the polio survivor whose parents emigrated from Poland to Israel, and the young man who struggled to be taken seriously as a music student when schools saw only his disability. Perlman himself is funny, irreverent and self-deprecating, and here his life story unspools in conversations with masterful musicians, family and friends.

From Schubert to Strauss, Bach to Brahms, Mozart to...Billy Joel, Perlman's violin playing transcends mere performance to evoke the celebrations and struggles of real life. As charming and entrancing as the famous violinist himself, Itzhak is a portrait of musical virtuosity seamlessly enclosed in warmth, humor, and above all, love.

Perlman will appear in concert in the Peace Concert Hall on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., accompanied by pianist Rohan De Silva.

Tickets are required for the FREE Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, 7:30 p.m. screening of Itzhak and are available by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Tickets are available to Peacekeepers beginning now and will be available to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m.

