Greenville Theatre Cancels A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Greenville Theatre has made the decision to cancel the remaining performances of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.

Read the full statement below:

Following the recommendation of the Governor and State Health Officials, and in the interest of public health, Greenville Theatre is canceling the remaining performances of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER: March 19, 20, 21 and 22.

These are difficult times for everyone, including non-profit theatres such as the Greenville Theatre. Ticket holders of the cancelled performances will receive a tax donation receipt for the value of their purchased tickets which will be emailed or mailed to them as soon as possible. If a tax deductible donation is not desired, ticket holders may elect to receive a ticket-for-ticket credit to use for either of the remaining 2019-2020 main stage shows, DIXIE SWIM CLUB or THE PRODUCERS.

We will send an email to every affected ticket holder with more detailed information as soon as we can. You can reach us by email at info@greenvilletheatre.org, or by telephone beginning Wednesday March 18. Please note that we anticipate high call volume and long hold times, but your call is very important to us.

We will also continue to monitor the evolving health crisis and will update our website daily with any changes to our COVID-19 policy, as well as any changes to our course of action.

We apologize for the inconvenience and to all of you who missed this outstanding production.





