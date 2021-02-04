Greenville Theatre Announces 2021 Board Of Directors

The Greenville Theatre Board of Directors has named Christi Mobley as the 2021 Chairperson.

Mobley will lead an 18-member board. Additional executive committee members are: Gray Morgan, CFO of Windsor Aughtry Company, is vice chair; Heidi Moore, senior marketing manager for Ryobi/TTI, is secretary; Hunter Chamness, VP, team leader of Southern First Bank, is treasurer; Nancy Bennett, retired from Main Solutions, is immediate past chair.

The members at large are: Mark Blonstein, travel agent with AAA Carolinas; Dan Byers, project manager with Clemson University; Andy Coburn, partner at Womble Bond Dickinson(US), LLP; Kristin Davis, owner of Davis Audiology; Ronny Dillard, retired general manager at Hollingsworth; Amity Edmonds, attorney with Gallivan, White and Boyd, PA; Mary Freeman, developer with Arcadia Community; Kevin Greene, director of marketing and communications for Trehel Corporation; Julio Hernandez, assistant VP for inclusive excellence/executive director for Hispanic outreach at Clemson University; Meliah Jefferson, member attorney with Wyche Attorneys at Law; Brian Lux, adjunct instructor at Greenville Tech; Jessica Sharp, founder and CEO of Sharp Brain Consulting; and Carl Sykes, retired developer with JD Stillwaters.

"We are hopeful, eager, and ready to reopen our doors and celebrate our 95th year," says Mobley. "The board anticipates an exciting year, welcoming everyone, from our talented actors and crew to our loyal subscribers and patrons, to enjoy professional, live theatre again."

Nominations to serve on the board of directors are made by committee members and are voted on by the Board.

About Greenville Theatre: Founded in 1926, Greenville Theatre is the Upstate's oldest and largest producing theatre. The 571-seat Charles E. Daniel Theatre is located on Heritage Green at 444 College Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Best known for their mainstage season, Greenville Theatre also produces holiday productions and presents concert performances. Greenville Theatre on Tour, the theatre's educational outreach program, performs at elementary schools throughout the Southeast.

For more information about Greenville Theatre and their productions, visit www.greenvilletheatre.org.