Glow Lyric Theatre Announces Virtual Programming Series

Glow keeps connecting with audiences through brand new virtual programming.

Since Glow Lyric Theatre announced their virtual programming series, Glow Online, in March, the musical theatre and opera company has created a total of 23 weeks of virtual content and received up to 45,000 views each week on their social media platforms.

"We never took a break," says Glow's Artistic Director, Jenna Elser. "This virtual programming is the only way we have to connect to our audiences safely, and connection is one of the main things we need right now as people."

Glow has announced a whole new slew of digital programming for their Glow Online Series, beginning on September 3 and running through November 19th.

These new programs, titled Creator's Cut and Tales from the Pit, offer an intimate view into the lives of the artists who make up Glow, and celebrate their rich 10 year history as South Carolina's only opera and musical theatre company.

When asked what inspired this second round of virtual programming, Elser said she wanted to focus on the professional artists that audiences may never be aware of, like their set, costume and lighting designers as well as orchestra members.

"Creator's Cut spotlights our backstage staff and designers, while Tales from Pit showcases our live musicians" Elser explains.

The two programs will alternate every other Thursday at 12pm EDT on Glow's Facebook page, or on their Youtube channel, for those without Facebook accounts.

Both Creator's Cut and Tales from the Pit will feature interviews, intimate performances, weird facts about life in the theatre, and even Do-It-Yourself craft projects.

Even after postponing their popular Summer Festival Season and facing a fall where theatres across the country are shuttered, Elser still believes that the arts are vital- especially now.

"We're not able to produce live theatre right now," Elser says, "but that doesn't mean Glow is going to stop providing our audiences with the kind of experience they've come to expect from us, even if we have to do it through a different medium."

For more information on the Glow Online Series or to view upcoming programming, visit https://glowlyric.com/glow-online/.

