Comedian Joe Gatto Brings NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour To The North Charleston PAC, September 14

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe.

May. 02, 2023  

Comedian Joe Gatto Brings NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour To The North Charleston PAC, September 14

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to the Lowcountry at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on September 14.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Joe is a co-host of the "Two Cool Moms" Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com or www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com




WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Comes To The North Charleston PAC in October Photo
WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Comes To The North Charleston PAC in October
“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a theatrical experience, will be coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on October 25. 
HADESTOWN, SIX And More Announced For 2023 – 24 Best Of Broadway Season At The North Photo
HADESTOWN, SIX And More Announced For 2023 – 24 'Best Of Broadway' Season At The North Charleston PAC
The national tours of HADESTOWN and SIX will make their Lowcountry premieres part of the 2023-2024 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. HADESTOWN performances are January 2 – 7, 2024 and SIX performances are March 12 – 17, 2024. Each show will offer eight performances.
SCCT Presents The Tony-Award Winning Musical ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Photo
SCCT Presents The Tony-Award Winning Musical ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
South Carolina Children's Theatre presents 'Once on this Island,' a musical that challenges the assumption that theatre for young audiences must be simplistic or childish.
FUNNY GIRL, MAMMA MIA!, and More Set For Peace Centers 2023-24 Broadway Season Photo
FUNNY GIRL, MAMMA MIA!, and More Set For Peace Center's 2023-24 Broadway Season
The Peace Center unveiled its 2023-2024 Broadway season sponsored by Gibbs Cancer Center and the lineup is like a parade of the biggest names in modern music history. From its sensational start with the song and dance spectacular MJ all the way to its vivacious finale with MAMMA MIA!, this Peace Broadway season promises to have audiences leaping to their feet!

