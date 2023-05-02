Comedian Joe Gatto Brings NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour To The North Charleston PAC, September 14

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to the Lowcountry at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on September 14.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.



Joe is a co-host of the "Two Cool Moms" Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com or www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com