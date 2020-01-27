Comedian Chris Tucker comes to the Peace Center on Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m.

Chris Tucker is an award-winning actor and comedian best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series with Jackie Chan. He became a favorite on HBO's Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s and came to prominence with his first starring role in the 1995 cult classic film Friday, starring alongside Ice Cube.

In 1997, Tucker embarked on his first production as executive producer and co-starred in the hit movie Money Talks with Charlie Sheen. That same year, he also appeared in Luc Besson's highly successful The Fifth Element. In 2006, Tucker negotiated an unprecedented $25 million salary to appear in Rush Hour 3, which at the time made him the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

Tickets for the Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m. performance by Chris Tucker are $45-$75 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You