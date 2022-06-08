Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centre Stage Will Present CLUE This July

Performances run July 7-24, 2022.

Jun. 8, 2022  
Centre Stage will present Clue this summer, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Led by the incomparable Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Tickets: $15-30

Box Office: Hours are 2-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.

Dates: July 7-24, 2022

Website: www.centrestage.org

Location: Centre Stage
501 River Street
Greenville, SC 29601





