Centre Stage Innovates In A Time Of Crisis And Celebrates Fallen Heroes

For the first time in Centre Stage history, enjoy the show from the stage.

Thee three-quarter thrust stage (with audience seating on three sides) has long been one of the defining features of seeing a show at Centre Stage. In fact, since even before moving into their current home at 501 River Street in 1997, audiences have enjoyed the intimacy and uniqueness of enjoying a show in an intimate semi-circle around the performance space.

But, now, for the first time in Centre Stage history, the semi-circle has come "full circle"! Audience members can enjoy seating ON STAGE in the Premium Seating section positioned at the furthest point upstage and facing the Main Gallery. Included in the cost of the Premium Seating ticket is a beverage from the concessions stand, pre-show priority seating, and a never-before-seen view of the performance.

This seating configuration will be available for the upcoming 2021-2022 Season Opener, GODSPELL (September 9-26), as well as for the cult classic comedy, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) playing October 21-November 7. Seating is limited and is general admission.

Please note: in addition to the safety measures already in place, masks are now required for entry and seating will be reduced to allow for distancing throughout the facility.

Learn more at www.centrestage.org.