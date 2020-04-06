Centre Stage Announces Updated Postponements And Cancellations

Due to developments resulting from the virus (COVID-19), Centre Stage has announced further delays and to cancel the openings of the upcoming Mainstage and Fringe series shows. Read a message from the company here:

The opening of 9 to 5 the Musical is postponed until July 16th. The opening of 'Night, Mother is postponed until August 4th. If all goes according to plan, 9 to 5 will have performances on 7/16-8/9, Thursdays through Sundays while 'Night, Mother will perform on 8/4 and 8/5. Our productions of Around the World in 80 Days and Water by the Spoonful are, unfortunately, cancelled. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story will be moved to kick off our 2020-2021 season on September 10th. Godspell will be moved to the 2021-2022 season. Rhinestone Cowboy, our cabaret scheduled for April 14th, will be streamed online and take place as scheduled. 2020 - 2021 season packages will go on sale in July.

Our priority, of course, is to adhere to the measures outlined by public officials to ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, staff, and the general public. We will assess the ongoing situation weekly and determine if we need to take further action in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

If you already have tickets to performances no longer occurring, the following three options are available:

Credit your ticket value toward a future Centre Stage performance

Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Request a refund

We encourage patrons to donate, if possible, to help Centre Stage through this difficult time. Please contact the box office (864-233-6733) if you have questions or need to discuss options.

Please visit the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/) and SCDHEC (https://www.scdhec.gov/) websites for the latest information regarding the virus (COVID-19) situation."





