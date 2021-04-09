Centre Stage Announces Reopening With MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

After a year of being closed to indoor performance, Centre Stage will reopen its indoor venue with My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, a revue show conceived by David Grapes and Todd Olson and book by Todd Olson. The performance features a small cast, a live jazz band, and an intimate jazz club environment.

The full 2021-2022 Season will kick off this September complete with shows previously postponed as well as some new titles! The season will feature three musicals, two cult classic comedies, and a holiday celebration. Three moving dramas round out the season as part of the Fringe Series along with the theatre's Annual New Play Festival and Prelude, a new educational program featuring young artists from the Upstate.

Bookings for these shows will first be available to Centre Stage's 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 Season Members. Season members will be able to begin booking for My Way starting in May and then begin booking the full 2021-2022 season in June. Information on tickets for the general public will be published at a later time.

The safety of performers, production crew, staff, community, and audience members remains the theatre's top priority, and they will continue to monitor the health of the community and make adjustments to seating arrangements, programming, and safety protocols as needed.

Learn more at https://centrestage.org/.