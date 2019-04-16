Centre Stage Announces NOISES OFF May 9-25

Join Centre Stage for what has been dubbed "The greatest comedy ever written" as Noises Off takes the mainstage this spring! See the fast paced farce in an exciting new production as our unique stage configuration thrusts you into the action of the play!

Noises Off takes a look at the follies of theatre actors, whose susceptibility to out of control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high risk adventure. This play within a play captures a touring theatre troupe's production of "Nothing On" in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues to friction among the cast in the final performance, Noises Off is brimming with slapstick comedy, falling trousers, and of course, flying sardines!

Tickets for Noises Off are $30, $27, and $15. Student rush tickets are available with school ID (based on availability), one ticket per ID. Ticketing fees are applied to ALL purchases. Shows run Thursday through Sunday and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.





