12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Max Quinlan/Siri Howard - GALA CELEBRATION: 'A BROADWAY LOVE STORY' - Greenville Theatre 32%

Riley Fincher-Foster - GOLDEN AGE CABARET - Milltown Players 31%

Cassie Cohen - FALL SPECTACULAR - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 13%

Beatriz Santos Maylinch - FALL SPECTACULAR - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 11%

Greg London - BROADWAY IN THE PARK - Long Bay Theatre 7%

Chani Maisonet - BROADWAY IN THE PARK - Long Bay Theatre 5%

Chip Hawver - BROADWAY IN THE PARK - Long Bay Theatre 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Bakari King - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 23%

Mandy Applegate - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 11%

William Wilkins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spartanburg Little Theatre 9%

Elyn Collier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre 9%

Roxanne Rich - ELF: THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 5%

Michael McCrary - ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 4%

Patti Maurer - TUCK EVERLASTING - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 3%

Todd Underwood - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Grayson Anthony - CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 3%

Kristofer Parker - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 3%

Patdro Harris - IN THE HEIGHTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Kristopher Parker - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Spartanburg Little Theatre 3%

Kristopher Parker - NEWSIES - The Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Brailey Johnson and Shaun Moreland - DANCE NATION - Trustus Theatre 2%

Michael Cherry - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Tod Kubo - SPRING AWAKENING - Winthrop University 2%

Kristofer Parker - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin Theatre Company 2%

June Horton - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Greer Children’s Theatre 2%

Michael McCrary - HEAD OVER HEELS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 1%

Greg London - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (ALMOST) - Long Bay Theatre 1%

Michelle Malone - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

Kristopher Parker - IN THE HEIGHTS - The Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

Michael Cherry - GUYS AND DOLLS - Greenville Theatre 1%

Kris Parker - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

Sara Brians - ROCK OF AGES - Art’s center of costal Carolina 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathy McGill - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 24%

Andie Nicks - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theater of South Carolina 10%

Janet Kile - JEKYLL & HYDE - Town Theatre 8%

Thomas Brooks - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Greenville Theatre 7%

Sarah Greene - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - South Carolina Children's Theatre 6%

David Louder - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Kirby Hood, Versage and Samathan Jemmott - HEAD OVER HEELS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 5%

Thomas Brooks - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 4%

Jenny Bennett - NEWSIES - The Mauldin Cultural Center 4%

Bree Green - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Market Theatre 3%

Thomas Brooks - MAMMA MIA! - Greenville Theatre 3%

Jenny Bennett - THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Greer Children's Theatre 3%

Jenny Bennett - IN THE HEIGHTS - The Mauldin Cultural Center 3%

Jenny Bennett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Mauldin Cultural Center 3%

Ashleigh Poteat - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Margaret Caterisano - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Sarah Greene - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Mill Town Players 2%

Elizabeth Robinson - THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Kendra Johnson - APPROPRIATE - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Thomas Brooks - GUYS AND DOLLS - Greenville Theatre 1%

Lydia Latham - AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 1%

Elizabeth Robinson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Jessica Johnson - THE LOTUS PARADOX - The Warehouse Theatre 0%

Thomas Brooks - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Greenville Theatre 0%

Heather Gonzalez - THE LOTUS PARADOX - The Warehouse Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Greenville Theatre 23%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Mauldin cultural center 22%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 18%

MAMMA MIA! - Greenville Theatre 17%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin 13%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Greenville Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Barros - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 19%

Hans Boeschen - ELF: THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 7%

Jocelyn Sanders - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 6%

Maddie Tisdel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 5%

Max Quinlan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 5%

Jacob Brent - THE MUSIC MAN - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 4%

Mary Nickles - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 4%

Tim St Clair II - NEWSIES - Mauldin Theatre Company 4%

Patti Maurer - TUCK EVERLASTING - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 4%

Michael Kostroff - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Greenville Theatre 4%

Josh Wall - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Main Stage Community Theatre 3%

Guillermo Jemmott Jr & Tim St Clair II - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin Cultural Center 3%

Clark Nesbitt - THE COLOR PURPLE - Centre Stage 3%

Chrystyne Clelland - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 3%

Beth Schlieger - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - May River Theatre 3%

Drew Whitley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Market Theatre 2%

Patdro Harris - IN THE HEIGHTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Evan Pappas - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Max Quinlan - MAMMA MIA! - Greenville Theatre 2%

Noah Taylor & Drew Whitley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Market Theater 2%

Matt Giles - SOUND OF MUSIC - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Don Poinsette - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Greer Childrens Theatre 2%

Lisa Spears - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Foothills Playhouse 1%

John Fagan - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Centre Stage 1%

Greg London - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Long Bay Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ashley Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Spartanburg Little Theatre 11%

Whitaker Gannon - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 10%

Allison McNeely - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Town Theatre 8%

Ahsha Daniels - THE COLOR PURPLE - Spartanburg Little Theatre 7%

Schuyler Carson-Jackson & Kristopher Parker - BOOTY CANDY - Proud Mary Theatre 6%

Abigail McNeely - DANCE NATION - Trustus Theatre 6%

Liz McGinnes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - May River Theatre 5%

DeBryant Johnson - BARBECUE - Market Theatre 5%

Anne Kelly Tromsness - THE WOLVES - Warehouse Theatre 5%

Lisa Spears - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Foothills Playhouse 4%

Chris Rose - LOST HIGHWAY: THE MUSIC AND LEGEND OF HANK WILLIAMS - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 4%

Amy Dunlap - POUF! - Centre Stage 4%

Allen McCalla - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Greenville Theatre 3%

Greg London - CLUE - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Myra Greene - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Mill Town Players 3%

Kerrie Seymour - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Christofer Cook - AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 2%

Laura Nicholas - CLUE - Centre Stage 2%

Kevin Treu - I AND YOU - Centre stage 2%

Greg London - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Jay Briggs - APPROPRIATE - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Betsy Bisson - CAT IN THE HAT - SC Children's Theatre 2%

John Fagan - TWELFTH NIGHT - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Maury Reed - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Centre Stage 1%

Candice Bryant - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - SC Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 21%

BRIGHT STAR - Town Theatre 8%

THE MUSIC MAN - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 6%

NEWSIES - The Mauldin Cultural Center 5%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 5%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 5%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Hilton head prep Main Street theater 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

MAMMA MIA! - Greenville Theater 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Market Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Centre Stage 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Mauldin Cultural Center 3%

DANCE NATION - Trustus Theatre 2%

THE WOLVES - Warehouse Theatre 2%

ROBIN HOOD - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Easley Foothills Playhouse 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Winthrop University 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Warehouse Theatre 2%

BOOTY CANDY - Proud Mary Theatre 2%

CLUE - Long Bay Theatre 1%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Proud Mary Theatre 1%

FALSETTOS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 1%

AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 1%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Centre stage inc 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Specht - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 19%

Danny Harrington - JEKYLL & HYDE - Town Theatre 11%

Patrick Faulds - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 7%

Christian Specht - THE MUSIC MAN - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 6%

Cory Granner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre 6%

Brian Riley - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Tim St Clair II - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin Cultural Center 5%

Tony Penna - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 4%

Cory Granner - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 4%

Bethany Lancaster - HEAD OVER HEELS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 3%

Erin Poinsette - THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Greer Children's Theatre 3%

Trey Middleton - JUNGLE BOOK KIDS - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 3%

Maranda DeBusk - THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Ceili Hesselgrave - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Mill Town Players 2%

Tony Penna - AIDA - Glow Lyric Theatre 2%

Cory Granner - MAMMA MIA! - Greenville Theatre 2%

John Dowbiggin - TUCK EVERLASTING - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 2%

Zenaida Broom - AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 2%

Katie Spencer - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Daniel Gordon - SPRING AWAKENING - Winthrop University 1%

Kevin Frazier - APPROPRIATE - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Tim St Clair II - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

Tony Penna - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Ranleigh Daniels - ROBIN HOOD - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

Tony Penn - HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY - Mill Town Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Austin - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 21%

Victoria Adams - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre 10%

Michael Simmons - BRIGHT STAR - Town Theatre 9%

Alexander Tom - THE MUSIC MAN - Southeastern Summer Theater 7%

LeRoy Kennedy - THE COLOR PURPLE - Spartanburg Little Theatre 7%

Victoria Adams - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 7%

Nissa Kahle - IN THE HEIGHTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

Julie Florin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 5%

Lauren Stuligross - TUCK EVERLASTING - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 4%

Max Milian - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin Theatre Company 4%

Chase McAbee - AIDA - Glow Lyric Theatre 4%

Laura Thomason - FALSETTOS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 3%

Michael Young - THE COLOR PURPLE - Center Stage of South Carolina 3%

Julie Florin - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre 3%

Hank Hinnant - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Simpsonville Arts Center MTP 2%

Matt Ferrell and Jacelyn Forst - SPRING AWAKENING - Winthrop University 2%

Bryon Black - STINNEY: AN AMERICAN EXECUTION - Glow Lyric Theatre 1%



Best Musical

RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 21%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Town Theatre 7%

KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - South Carolina Children's Theatre 6%

MUSIC MAN - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 5%

MAMMA MIA! - Greenville Theatre 4%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 4%

NEWSIES - The Mauldin Cultural Center 4%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players 4%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Market Theater 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Town Theatre 3%

ANNIE - South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin Theatre Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Town Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Centre stage inc 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Warehouse Theatre 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Winthrop University 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Greenville Theatre 1%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Long Bay Theatre 1%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Foothills Playhouse 1%

FALSETTOS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 1%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Simpsonville Arts Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

MISSING MOON - South Carolina Children's Theatre 32%

CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL IN CONCERT5 - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 16%

THE LOTUS PARADOX - The Warehouse Theatre 16%

THE PUREST FORM OF HOPE - Centerstage 12%

CHRISTMAS CAROL (ALMOST) - Long Bay Theatre 11%

AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 10%

BLIND DATE CAFE - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Mathew Molina - ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 12%

Caroline Quinn - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Town Theatre 6%

Jordan Tisdale - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 6%

Hayden Cohen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Chapin Theatre Company 5%

Brittany Hogan Alomar - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players 3%

Scott Vaughan - JOSEPH... - Town Theatre 3%

Harrison Johnson - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 3%

Melinda Bray - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Main Stage Community Theatre 3%

Lamont Gleaton - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 3%

Claire Milisavljevic - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

Peyton Kern - THE MUSIC MAN - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 2%

Sutton Kaylor - THE MUSIC MAN - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 2%

Connor Vetter - HEAD OVER HEELS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 2%

Se’Lah Jackson - RAGTIME - SSTI 2%

Cassie Cohen - TUCK EVERLASTING - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 2%

Jason Fulton - NEWSIES - The Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Jillienne Leigh - CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL IN CONCERT - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Kassandra Haddock - IN THE HEIGHTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Billy Bishop - JEKYLL & HYDE - Town Theatre 1%

Christopher Behmke - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Sa'Rai Jackson - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre 1%

Schuyler C. Jackson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Proud Mary Theatre Company 1%

Ryan Samii - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 1%

Kourtni Dwirnikowski - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Main Stage Community Theatre 1%

Mitchell Smith - LOST HIGHWAY: THE MUSIC AND LEGEND OF HANK WILLIAMS - Milltown Players 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Mary Thalassinos 'Daisy' - THE GREAT GATSBY - Spartanburg Little Theatre 12%

Cassidy Brown - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Long Bay Theatre 10%

Leah Tudor - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Town Theatre 9%

Mariah Lotz - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Christine Grefe - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - May River Theatre 5%

Frank Thompson - AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 5%

Evan Harris - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Greenville Theatre 4%

Becca Payne - POUF! - Centre Stage 3%

Korbin Frazier - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Foothills Playhouse 3%

Christina Yasi - ROBIN HOOD - South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

Clark Nesbitt - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Mill Town Players 2%

Martha Hearn - DANCE NATION - Trustus Theatre 2%

Myra Greene - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 2%

Tyler Smith - BOOTY CANDY - Proud Mary 2%

Tim Harvey - CLUE - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Todd Janssen - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Greenville Theatre 2%

Kerrie Seymour - APPROPRIATE - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Joey Plyler - CLUE - Centre Stage 2%

Katie Smith - CLUE - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Anne Kelly Tromsness - NATIVE GARDENS - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Sara Elizabeth Tolson - I AND YOU - Centre Stage 2%

Briana Clary - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Kathy Hydrick Patterson - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Foothills Playhouse 2%

Clare Ruble - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Dexter Simmons - BOOTY CANDY - Proud Mary Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE GREAT GATSBY - Spartanburg Little Theatre 19%

THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Town Theatre 16%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 13%

THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 8%

BOOTYCANDY - Proud Mary Theatre Company 7%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Foothills Playhouse 6%

LOST HIGHWAY: THE MUSIC AND LEGEND OF HANK WILLIAMS - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 5%

POUF! - Centre Stage 5%

AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 4%

THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Greenville Theater 4%

ERMA BOMBECK - Greenville Theatre 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Centre Stage 2%

APPROPRIATE - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

I AND YOU - Centre Stage 2%

STINNEY - Glow Lyric Theatre 2%

BLIND DATE CAFE - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - The Warehouse Theatre 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Imhoff - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 20%

Danny Harrington - JEKYLL & HYDE - Town Theatre 12%

Patrick Faulds & Dan Langstons - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 7%

Graham Shaffer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre 6%

Zachary Urban - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin Theatre Company 6%

Brian Riley - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Zachary Urban - NEWSIES - Mauldin Cultural Center 5%

Genesis Garza - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Will Ragland - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Mill Town Players 4%

Shannon Robert - APPROPRIATE - The Warehouse Theatre 4%

Graham Shaffer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 3%

Tony Penna - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 3%

Zachary Urban - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Mauldin Cultural Center 3%

Jenni Baldwin - MAMMA MIA! - Greenville Theatre 2%

Sylvia Culpepper - TUCK EVERLASTING - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 2%

Robin Byouk - THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Greer Children's Theatre 2%

Suzanne McCalla, - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville theatre 2%

Shane Thurston - TUCK EVERLASTING - HHPrep Main Street Theatre 2%

Jeff Mullett - TUCK EVERLASTING - HHPrep Main Street Theatre 2%

Brenda Bethune - TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - Long Bay Theatre 1%

Montana Kern - THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Ranleigh Daniels - ROBIN HOOD - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

Heather Hawfield - DANCE NATION - Trustus Theatre 1%

West Jenkins - AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 1%

Kristina White - THE LOTUS PARADOX - The Warehouse Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Jensen - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 27%

Dean McCaughan - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 11%

Tim St.Clair - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 9%

Cory Granner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre 8%

Matthew Polowczuk - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players - Theatre 7%

Matt Mills/Clark Wilson - BRIGHT STAR - Town Theatre 7%

Tim St. Clair - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin Theatre Company 6%

Marlo Griffith - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Cory Granner - ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 5%

Maranda DeBusk - THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 5%

Abigail McNeely - DANCE NATION - Trustus Theatre 3%

Cory Granner - GUYS AND DOLLS - Greenville Theatre 1%

Kacie Willis - APPROPRIATE - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Ken Broom - AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 1%

David Sims - THE LOTUS PARADOX - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Stephanie Freeman - NATIVE GARDENS - The Warehouse Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Eduardo Agnese - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre 10%

David LaTorre - JOSEPH... - Town Theatre 5%

Jonathan Raines - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Market Theatre 5%

Brady Davis - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 4%

Delilah Jane Dunn - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre 4%

Sydney Mistretta - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 4%

Cole Hall - THE MUSIC MAN - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 4%

Riley Fincher-Foster - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Greenville Theatre 3%

Casey Daniel Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spartanburg Little Theatre 3%

Alex Poteat 'Crutchie' - NEWSIES - Mauldin Cultural Center 3%

Anthony Neumann - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 3%

Bill DeWitt - BRIGHT STAR - Town Theatre 3%

Schuyler J. Carson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Spartanburg Little Theatre 2%

Federico Hradek - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

Adell Erhorn - ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 2%

Austin Kara - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Cate Goddard - THE MUSIC MAN - SSTI 2%

Lori Wheat - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 2%

Yeshua Hardy - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

Nancy Burkard - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players 2%

Clayton King - BRIGHT STAR - Town Theatre 1%

Connor Gutierrez - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Main Stage Community Theatre 1%

Lauren Laxton - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players 1%

Kathy Hartzog - THE MUSIC MAN - Town Theatre 1%

Julia Sussman - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sarah Hubbard 'Myrtle' - THE GREAT GATSBY - Spartanburg Little Theatre 16%

Michael Halling - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Maddie Tisdel - THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 7%

Carter Allen - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Greenville Theatre 6%

Charlie Goodrich - AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 5%

Rod McClendon - REX'S EXES - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 4%

Jonathan Raines - POUF! - Centre Stage 4%

Katie Mixon - AMITYVILLE 1925 - Theatre Mysterium 4%

Anna Brown - POUF! - Centre Stage 4%

Abby Gilbert - THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 4%

Evan Harris - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Greenville Theatre 4%

Derick Pindroh - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Foothills Playhouse 4%

Regina Wells - BOOTYCANDY - Proud Mary Theatre Company 3%

Elexious “Lexie” West - THE WOLVES - Warehouse Theatre 3%

Brian Reeder - BOOTYCANDY - Proud Mary Theatre Company 3%

Bruce Meahl - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Mill Town Players 3%

DeAnna Gregory - LOST HIGHWAY: THE MUSIC AND LEGEND OF HANK WILLIAMS - Mill Town Players - Pelzer 3%

Aaron Ballard - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Zda “Z” Sumbillo - BLIND DATE CAFE - Broadway Everyday Star Theater 2%

Andrew Bryant - TWELFTH NIGHT - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Kimilee Bryant - TWELFTH NIGHT - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Matt Reece - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Dayanari Umana - THE LOTUS PARADOX - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Claire Richardson - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Jim Killion - THE OTHER PLACE - Centre stage inc 1%

